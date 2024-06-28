Home EV charging: no driveway, no problem

Cable channel charging allows EV owners with kerb-side access to charge safety and cheaply from home. By Megan Lampinen

One of the biggest draws for electric vehicle (EV) owners is the prospect of avoiding expensive gasoline and diesel fuelling. Charging at off-peak times from the comfort of one’s own home is presented as both cost effective and convenient. The trouble is that the private home-charging units on the market today are all designed for residences with off-road parking, specifically a driveway. Where does that leave the rest of the population?

In the UK, it is estimated that more than 40% of residents do not have access to off-street parking, apparently ruling them out of the home-charging segment. It’s a similar figure across Continental Europe. All these residents would have to rely entirely on public charging infrastructure, which is considerably more expensive. British Gas estimates that the cost of public charging can be more than twice that of home charging, while charging solution provide Green Mole estimates the price premium at more than five times that of home charging. In some cases, it becomes just as expensive to recharge an EV as it would be to fill up with gasoline. This is where cable channel charging solutions could fill a gap.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here