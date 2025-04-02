Green Hills Software accelerates safety system development with Texas Instruments’ new AM26x microcontroller platform

Combined hardware / software solution delivers a streamlined development workflow to create and deploy products optimized for the TI AM26x MCU portfolio while supporting the highest safety certification levels for industrial and automotive

Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced the expansion of its industry-leading products and services for microcontrollers by adding support for the newest Texas Instruments (TI) AM26x high-performance microcontrollers (MCUs) including the AM263x, AM263Px, and AM261x MCU portfolios. Green Hills Software’s ISO 26262 ASIL D-certified µ-velOSity™ real-time operating system (RTOS) provides the small footprint and safety-certified high-performance software foundation while the MULTI® integrated development environment (IDE) enables software developers to reduce the development and debug time required to create products that use AM26x MCUs. This integrated platform is ideal for automated factories and software-defined vehicle electronics that require safety-certification, real-time processing, advanced motor-control topologies, and analytics at the edge.

To streamline development for functional-safety solutions in multicore configurations, Green Hills offers a highly integrated safety-certified software platform that reduces the development time for the increasing lines of code and complexity today’s embedded systems are facing. The Green Hills solutions for the AM26x MCU portfolio cover a wide range of safety certifications, such as industrial (IEC 61508), rail (EN 50128/50657) and automotive (ISO 26262).

“The AM26x high-performance microcontrollers offer the real-time control features needed to serve motor control and digital power applications,” said Na Kong, Automotive Application Specific MCU Product Line Manager at TI. “Complementing these MCUs with the Green Hills safety-certified solutions offers our customers an easy-to-use, streamlined development path to get to market quickly for their safety-critical designs.”

“Green Hills, in collaboration with Texas Instruments, is enabling its customers with highly integrated, optimized software and hardware solutions for developing advanced, next-generation safety systems,” said Dan Mender, Vice President, Business Development at Green Hills Software. “The availability of this combination ensures rapid development, efficient debugging, and unmatched optimization, while enabling cost-effective, timely delivery of safety-certified solutions across many industrial and automotive applications.”

The AM26x MCU safety solutions from Green Hills Software are a complete offering that simplify creating, debugging, and deploying software for production-focused designs.

Simplified and Streamlined Development

Integrated and Validated – The Green Hills products are tightly integrated with AM26x MCUs and include: µ-velOSity RTOS – safety-certified, small footprint, simple API, efficient execution TI Driver Porting Layer (DPL) Integration – instant access to complete device driver support for the AM263x/AM263Px/AM261x MULTI IDE and multicore debugger with TimeMachine ® that debugs forward and backward in program execution TI SysConfig Integration – visualization and automation for AM26x MCU driver configuration History ® Viewer – intuitive visualization of system events over time, correlated to source code Safety-certified C/C++ optimizing compilers and run-time libraries – highest performance, smallest code size MISRA C Adherence Wizard – Integrated enforcement of MISRA C rules DoubleCheck™ – for user-based static source code analysis at the time of link and compile Green Hills Probe for high-speed, multicore trace and JTAG debugging and board bring-up

– The Green Hills products are tightly integrated with AM26x MCUs and include: Find and Fix Bugs Faster – Time-saving features include multicore OS-aware debugging, trace-powered TimeMachine back-in-time debugging and History system event visualization.

– Time-saving features include multicore OS-aware debugging, trace-powered TimeMachine back-in-time debugging and History system event visualization. Efficient Use of Processor Resources – Green Hills Optimizing Compilers for C/C++ produce the smallest code with the highest performance.

– Green Hills Optimizing Compilers for C/C++ produce the smallest code with the highest performance. Resolve Software Problems Sooner – Static source code analysis with DoubleCheck automatically runs during compilation, enabling engineers to detect and resolve problems more efficiently and earlier in the development cycle.

Satisfying Safety- and Security-Critical Requirements

The µ-velOSity RTOS and Green Hills Compilers and run-time libraries are certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D (Automotive), IEC 61508 SIL 3 (Industrial) and EN 50128/50657 SIL 4 (Railway)

The safety team at Green Hills offers services to help customers design and certify their safety systems

The AM26x MCU portfolio has multiple pin-to-pin compatible devices with up to four 400MHz Arm ® Cortex ® -R5F cores that can be programmed to run in lockstep or dual-core mode supporting ASIL D

Cortex -R5F cores that can be programmed to run in lockstep or dual-core mode supporting ASIL D System MPU and a dedicated MPU per Arm Cortex-R5F core

Other safety and security hardware features include: cryptographic acceleration and secure boot through a Hardware Security Module (HSM), Error-Correcting Code (ECC), Built-In Self-Test (BIST) and other processor integrity checking

SOURCE: Green Hills Software