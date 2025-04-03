New Renault Austral: assertive design, higher comfort and hybrid efficiency

More assertive and with stronger contemporary edge, New Renault Austral adopts the brand's new design language. Featuring completely redesigned front and rear ends and a new light signature, its overall look is now more consistent with Rafale and New Espace

Launched in 2022, Renault Austral is a unique SUV. Compact on the outside, spacious and modular on the inside, it is the most versatile vehicle available in the C segment. Positioned alongside New Renault Espace and Renault Rafale, it supports the hybrid arm of the Renault range in the C- and D-segment offensive announced in the Renaulution Strategic Plan.

New Renault Austral has received a contemporary makeover, with a fully transformed front end. The cues of Renault’s new design language are visible on most of the body features, giving it an overall look that is consistent with the other C- and D- segment models in the hybrid range, Rafale and New Espace.

The interior ambience echoes the elegance of the exterior styling, with new front seats and upholstery. It also gains technology rivalling higher market segments, with driver recognition and new apps available via the OpenR Link system with Google built-in.

Ultra-versatile, New Renault Austral delivers an exceptional driving experience on both long journeys and the daily commute. With its full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain and clutchless multi-mode automatic gearbox, it offers one of the best power / fuel efficiency / driving comfort ratios on the market.

4Control Advanced, Multi-Sense and 32 new-generation ADAS also contribute to a level of driving comfort and onboard safety on a par with the best.

New Renault Austral is available in three trim levels: Evolution, Techno and Esprit Alpine.

Still built at the Palencia plant (Spain), New Renault Austral will be available in several European countries before the summer.

“Renault Austral has a key role to play in our C-segment market offensive. Unique on the market, it is a compact car that thinks big, with the exceptional interior space provided by the sliding rear seat, the highly efficient full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain, as well as onboard equipment rivalling higher market segments with 4Control Advanced, driver recognition with automatic profile loading and OpenR Link with Google built-in. Ultra-versatile and even more desirable with its contemporary looks, New Renault Austral has all the qualities to reach even more buyers.” Bruno Vanel, VP Product Performance, Renault Brand

Stylish and elegant exterior design

A complete transformation



Major changes have been made to the exterior design of New Renault Austral. The new bonnet, bumper and grille gain more character, in the same way as on Rafale and New Espace. Reflecting the brand’s new design cues, the bumper features small embossed 3D diamonds scattered around the central logo. The precision of these details is matched by the high-tech design of the new front and rear lights.

The styling update also extends to many other body features. At the rear, in particular, the upper and central sections of the tailgate gain more elegant lines.

Still available in Gloss Schist Grey, Starry Black, Pearl White and Flame Red, New Renault Austral offers two new body colours, Ultramarine Blue and Satin Pearl White. Satin Schist Grey and Satin Pearl White are reserved for the Esprit Alpine finish.

The two-tone finish with a Starry Black roof has proved highly popular with customers and is now available from the Techno trim.

New High Gloss Black strips are integrated with the lower side body protection, shielding the rear wings from gravel chips. Their design contributes to the sporty look of New Renault Austral.

The wheel arches and lower body protection are also in High Gloss Black, while the radiator grille is styled in Metal Grey on the Techno finish and Ice Black (glossy metallic black) on the Esprit Alpine finish.

“New Renault Austral is a reflection of a spirited, human brand, with its generous exterior volume and strong, precise lines enhanced by high-tech detailing. Inside the car, the sophisticated, high-tech cabin promises an enhanced onboard experience, where innovation and comfort come together.” Agneta Dahlgren, Renault Design Project Director

An all-new light signature



The light signature of New Renault Austral is unique by both day and night, with new front and rear lights and half-diamond daytime running lights (DRL) in the bumper.

The headlights feature Adaptive LED Vision technology as standard. Matrix Vision technology controls a higher number of LED beam segments, for advanced lighting performance and greater visual comfort for the driver, without impacting drivers of oncoming vehicles. The driver can continue using high beam for the greatest coverage no matter what the surrounding traffic is like.

When the rear lights are on, they take the shape of a square cut into seven pieces, inspired by Chinese tangram puzzles. When turned off, they resemble “floating ice cubes”, a highly contemporary look.

An interior with enhanced onboard comfort and more useful technologies



Innovative driver recognition system



In a first for this range, New Renault Austral is equipped with a driver recognition system using a camera in the left-hand bay pillar (A-pillar). To activate this function, the driver must first create a profile with the multimedia screen. The following personalised settings can be activated automatically when the driver enters the car: home menu, favourite radio and media stations, driving position (power controls on the driver’s seat and door mirrors), and Google apps via the OpenR link system.

The camera runs a recognition scan whenever the driver’s door is opened. To use this function, the user must first create a profile with the multimedia screen and do a facial scan with the onboard camera. Data are not sent to servers, only stored in the car.

A more welcoming cabin with better soundproofing

Alongside their flattering looks, the new front seats also provide improved lateral and shoulder support. The seats also gain new upholstery, including the 98% recycled “Egée” fabric available with the Evolution and Techno trim levels.

Acoustic insulation has been improved with new door seals, a new design for the rear-view mirror base to reduce wind noise and, on the Esprit Alpine finish, laminated glass for the front doors.

Under the bonnet, more effective soundproofing and new powertrain mounts have been fitted for a quieter ride.

A vehicle unique in the C-segment for its spacious, modular interior



New Renault Austral is unique in the C segment, with a 60:40 split/fold bench in row 2 that slides over 16 cm and reclines in three positions (25°/27°/29°). Rear passengers enjoy knee room of up to 27.4 cm and head room of over 90 cm for a seating position suited to long journeys.

A power tailgate provides easy access to the boot. Load capacity varies according to the powertrain: from 555 litres to 1,761 litres with the Mild Hybrid 160 hp powertrain (depending on the configuration of the bench seat) and from 527 to 1,736 litres. with the full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain. Further, a 12V socket is available in the boot.

Three trim levels with specific characteristics



Shod with 18-inch wheels, New Renault Austral Evolution features OpenR Link, a height-adjustable passenger seat, High Gloss Black inserts on the door panels and a central console with a refined textile (TEP) finish.

The Techno trim ships with chrome roof bars, a “safety pack” (blind spot warning, emergency braking in reverse, rear cross-traffic alert) and satin chrome interior inserts on the door panels.

In 2022, Renault Austral became the first model in the Renault range to ship with two Esprit Alpine trim levels (Techo and Iconic) for a sportier finish. On New Austral, Esprit Alpine becomes a single trim level with black roof bars, black window surrounds and new 20-inch “Altitude” wheels with a snowflake-inspired design

The interior ambience has a sporty feel. The carbon-fibre inspired ‘Twill’ upholstery is accompanied by topstitching on the seats and piping on the seatbelts in the iconic Alpine blue. Featuring an embroidered A on the backrest, the front seats are heated and with power controls. Complementing this exclusive presentation, the interior also boasts an Alcantara trim on top of the seats, on the bottom of the steering wheel, on the dashboard and on the door panels, door sills with the Alpine stamp and an aluminium sports pedal assembly.

Advanced onboard connectivity



The OpenR twin screen combines a 12-inch digital instrument panel with a 9- or 12.3-inch multimedia screen, depending on the version. With the 9.3-inch head-up display, the display area totals 1,000 cm², equivalent to three touch-screen tablets.

In addition to enhanced Bluetooth, Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, the multimedia system gains new graphics and a welcome tune developed in collaboration with Jean-Michel Jarre.

The central console includes an induction charger, two USB-C ports and a 12V socket. Rear passengers have access to two USB-C ports and a 12V socket on the back of the central armrest.

The OpenR link multimedia system with Google built-in offers the best of Google’s services and apps, including Google Maps navigation, Google Assistant voice control and Google Play with over 50 apps, including Nextory for news (France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Austria), Canal+ for video content (France, Poland, Switzerland), Podium for music and podcasts and AS for the latest in sports (Spain).

Regularly updated, the Google Maps app now includes:

A function to let you send your destination to the car from your phone.

Multi-point route planning, allowing you to change your route while you are on the road and, for example, to add or change stopping points.

Eco-friendly route planning: the route with the lowest fuel consumption is now included in the list of possibilities.

In the same way as with Waze, drivers can report incidents on the road and share them with the user community (speed cameras, police presence, road closures, etc.).

Renault also makes new exclusive features available on a regular basis, such as “Take a break!”. A facial recognition camera detects whether the driver is closing their eyes, blinking frequently or yawning. If this is the case, the system issues an alert, encouraging the driver to stop and take a break.

Powertrains and ADAS: performance, efficiency and safety



Improved driveability

The new shock absorbers have improved damping capabilities for roadholding on a par with the best.

Alongside the 19- and 20-inch diamond-cut wheels, the standard tyre size is now 18 inch on the Evolution trim level. At the same time, the Extended Grip system is now compatible with 18- and 20-inch tyres.

New all-season 18″ and 20″ tyres are also now available.

Mild Hybrid 160 hp powertrain



The Mild Hybrid 160 hp powertrain comprises a 4-cylinder 1.3-litre turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine assisted by a starter-alternator, and a 12V lithium-ion battery mated to a CVT-type automatic gearbox.

This powertrain has combined consumption of 6.2 l/100 km with CO 2 emissions of 140 g/km*.

*homologation pending

Full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain

The full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain is mated to an intelligent clutchless automatic multi-mode dogbox. Fitted with new software, the gearbox is more responsive, eliminating flat-spots on kick-down or acceleration.

The full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain comprises a 3-cylinder 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 130 hp (96 kW) with 205 Nm of torque, and two electric motors:

the main electric motor has a capacity of 50 kW (70 hp and 205 Nm) and is powered by a 2 kWh/400V lithium-ion battery. This motor is for electric driving.

the secondary electric motor or high-voltage starter generator (HSG) develops 25 hp for 50 Nm of torque. This motor starts the internal combustion engine and manages gear changes.

Already compliant with the future Euro 6 E bis emissions standard, the full hybrid E-Tech 200 hp powertrain has standard WLTP combined-cycle fuel consumption of 4.7 litres/100 km (106g of CO ² per km*).

*homologation pending

SOURCE: Renault