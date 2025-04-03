Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupé and Cabriolet gain exclusive special model

“Limited Edition” with extensive equipment for the exterior and interior

With the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ (combined energy consumption 9.8‑9.3 l/100 km, combined CO₂ emissions 223‑212 g/km, CO₂ class: G)[1], AMG introduced a sporty-elegant masterpiece last year that quickly became one of the most popular models in the product portfolio. The vehicle, available as both a Coupé and a Cabriolet, is powered by an extensively modified 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine with double charging. The engine delivers 330 kW (449 hp) and offers a maximum torque of 560 Nm, with Overboost even reaching 600 Nm for a short period. Technical highlights such as the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ make the CLE an absolute dream car. This allows the vehicle to perform dynamically and agilely, creating a driving experience that perfectly harmonises with the expressive design of the series. Now, an exclusive “Limited Edition” makes the Coupé and Cabriolet even more desirable.

This “Limited Edition” is extensively equipped with numerous packages and individual options. In addition, parts are wrapped in a film with a large AMG logo and colour accents in yellow on the Coupé and black/blue on the Cabriolet. The Coupé is painted in matte MANUFAKTUR graphite grey magno while the Cabriolet also comes in a matte AMG exclusive MANUFAKTUR spectral blue magno.

The “Limited Edition” Coupé rolls on 20‑inch forged wheels in a distinctive cross-spoke design with yellow rim flanges, which are reserved for the edition. Grey brake callipers can be seen behind them which emphasise the sporty elegance of the model. This also applies to the Cabriolet. Here, polished 20‑inch light-alloy wheels are fitted. A sophisticated detail is the fuel-filler cap in silver chrome with “AMG”lettering and black design elements.

Various equipment packages make the “Limited Edition” even more desirable:

AMG Night Package Exterior (Coupé exclusive)

Striking design details in high-gloss black emphasise the expressive character of the vehicle. This includes the trim strip in the AMG front apron and the trim on the front wings. Also integrated are the exterior mirror housings, inserts in the AMG side member panelling, beltline trim and window surrounds. In addition, there is a trim strip in the rear apron and the two twin tailpipe trims of the AMG exhaust system. Heat-insulating dark-tinted windows after the B‑pillars round off the package.

Striking design details in high-gloss black emphasise the expressive character of the vehicle. This includes the trim strip in the AMG front apron and the trim on the front wings. Also integrated are the exterior mirror housings, inserts in the AMG side member panelling, beltline trim and window surrounds. In addition, there is a trim strip in the rear apron and the two twin tailpipe trims of the AMG exhaust system. Heat-insulating dark-tinted windows after the B‑pillars round off the package. AMG Night Package II (Coupé exclusive)

High-quality design details in dark chrome also make the edition an eye-catcher. These include an AMG‑specific radiator grille, struts in the air intake and the typography on the front wings and at the rear.

High-quality design details in dark chrome also make the edition an eye-catcher. These include an AMG‑specific radiator grille, struts in the air intake and the typography on the front wings and at the rear. AMG Styling Package (Coupé exclusive)

Numerous elements in high-gloss black combine with the dark details of the Night package to create an expressive overall look. It includes an AMG front apron in a progressive design with side flics, AMG spoiler lip on the boot lid, AMG rear apron with diffuser plate and flics in the side air outlets.

Numerous elements in high-gloss black combine with the dark details of the Night package to create an expressive overall look. It includes an AMG front apron in a progressive design with side flics, AMG spoiler lip on the boot lid, AMG rear apron with diffuser plate and flics in the side air outlets. AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package I (Cabriolet exclusive)

The carbon elements for the exterior emphasise the exclusive character of the Edition and give it an even sportier look. A trim strip in the AMG front apron, insert in the AMG side member panelling and trim strip in the rear apron are all made from this elegant material.

The carbon elements for the exterior emphasise the exclusive character of the Edition and give it an even sportier look. A trim strip in the AMG front apron, insert in the AMG side member panelling and trim strip in the rear apron are all made from this elegant material. AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package II (Cabriolet exclusive)

A carbon-fibre spoiler lip and exterior mirror housings in carbon-fibre design emphasise the performance character.

A carbon-fibre spoiler lip and exterior mirror housings in carbon-fibre design emphasise the performance character. AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package (Coupé and Cabriolet)

This package combines particularly sporty equipment details for an even more emotional driving experience. In the “Limited Edition,” the AMG Performance steering wheel has a MICROCUT carbon design/microfibre. Specifically for the colour matching of the edition, both models receive grey-painted brake callipers with AMG lettering in both front and rear. Active engine mounts allow the driver to adjust the connection between the engine and the chassis for a more comfortable or sportier driving experience.

Sporty interior with AMG Performance seats

The interior of the “Limited Edition” also has an unmistakable design. The AMG Performance High-End Seat Package offers seats with upholstery in black AMG Nappa leather and yellow contrasting topstitching in the Coupé. In the Cabriolet, the seats are upholstered in edition exclusive AMG Nappa leather in white with black accents. In both cases, AMG trim elements in carbon fibre further enhance the interior. The AMG door-sill panels with AMG lettering are illuminated in yellow (Coupé) or white (Cabriolet) and are fitted with interchangeable covers. The AMG floor mats for the special model feature yellow (Coupé) or white (Cabriolet) AMG badges and yellow (Coupé) or white (Cabriolet) topstitching.

To protect the bodywork, the edition includes a customised, specific AMG indoor car cover. With a breathable outer skin made of tear-resistant synthetic fibre fabric and anti-static inner fabric made of flannel, it protects the vehicle from dust and scratches in the garage.

The “Limited Edition” can now be ordered as a Coupé or Cabriolet. The market launch will take place in July 2025 and the offer will be available until May 2026.

[1] The specified values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement method. The ranges given refer to the German market. The energy consumption and CO 2 emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient utilisation of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on the driving style and other non-technical factors.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz