Applied EV and Oxa join forces to deliver the first turnkey solution for Industrial Mobility Automation at scale

Partnership empowers businesses to tackle defining industry challenges through the deployment of safe, secure and efficient autonomous fleets

Applied EV, a leader in autonomous vehicle technology, and Oxa, a pioneer in self-driving software, have today announced a strategic partnership to enable the commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles at scale.

Expanding on their existing partnership, this new agreement combines Applied EV’s expertise in secure, software-defined vehicle platforms with Oxa’s self-driving software, to deliver an immediate turnkey solution that equips businesses with the necessary tools to integrate autonomy into their operations today. As commercial industries face challenges like driver shortages – which are set to double globally by 2028 – as well as navigating logistics inefficiencies and the push for sustainability, this simplified access to autonomous solutions offers a seamless, scalable path to resilient, future-ready operations.

Earlier this year Applied EV showcased its 6th Generation Blanc Robot technology at CES with Suzuki. A key milestone for the autonomous vehicle industry, it marked the first time that a fully software-defined autonomous logistics vehicle can be produced to automotive volumes and standards. Through this partnership, companies are able to lease Applied EV’s vehicle platform equipped with sensors and compute based on an Oxa Reference Autonomy Design (RAD) – and running Oxa’s self-driving software, Oxa Driver. An initial 100 Blanc Robots integrated with Oxa’s self-driving technology will be rolled out, followed by the commercial deployment of large scale fleets.

The channel partnership will enhance global access to autonomous mobility by leveraging a combined presence across APAC, the UK, the EU, and the US. Applied EV will provide solutions to Oxa and its customers, in addition to integrating and delivering Oxa’s products across its own core markets and industries, including logistics, agriculture and mining.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in the commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles. By combining our OEM-grade vehicle platform with Oxa’s autonomy software, we are delivering a groundbreaking, scalable solution that enables businesses to seamlessly integrate autonomy into their operations – unlocking efficiencies and accelerating industry transformation. The unique vehicle-as-a-service model will pave the way for thousands of Blanc Robots and other autonomous vehicle platforms to be deployed globally over the coming years.” said Julian Broadbent, CEO of Applied EV.

“By combining our expertise, we are accelerating Industrial Mobility Automation (IMA) – automating the billions of repetitive mobility tasks that businesses perform daily. This partnership unlocks new opportunities for autonomy at scale, enabling businesses to realise the full benefits of software-defined, safety-rated autonomous vehicles – solving critical challenges such as driver shortages and productivity gaps. Together, we are shaping the future of mobility by making it safer, more reliable and more efficient” said Gavin Jackson, CEO of Oxa.

As demand for autonomous vehicle solutions continues to grow, this partnership ushers in a new era of scalable, turnkey autonomy for industrial and commercial applications.

SOURCE: Oxa