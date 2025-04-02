Hyundai Motor unveils ‘the all-new NEXO’ FCEV with bold new design and enhanced technology

Hyundai Motor introduced the all-new NEXO at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025, marking a significant milestone in hydrogen mobility

Hyundai Motor Company today introduced the all-new NEXO fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a cutting-edge mid-size SUV, at its global launch event at the Seoul Mobility Show in Korea. The launch marks a significant milestone in hydrogen mobility.

The all-new NEXO offers flexibility, efficiency and safety, making it an exciting choice for early FCEV adopters. With its advanced fuel cell technology, NEXO emits zero tailpipe emissions.

Hyundai is targeting more than 700 km of range[2] from a five-minute charge, while safety has been a clear focus of the NEXO’s development. Hyundai is targeting top-tier safety ratings thanks to the NEXO’s comprehensive safety features, ensuring peace of mind for drivers and passengers.

The second-generation NEXO reflects Hyundai Motor’s leadership in hydrogen mobility and 27 years of fuel cell technology experience. This new model also underscores the company’s commitment to a diversified vehicle electrification strategy, which includes not only battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrids, but also FCEVs, offering wider consumer choice.

‘Art of Steel’ exterior design and enhanced interior comfort adds to NEXO’s appeal

Based on the INITIUM concept unveiled in October 2024, the all-new NEXO embodies Hyundai Motor’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design language, reflecting the inherent strength and natural formability of the material. With the NEXO’s design, the resilience and versatility of steel deliver tension and strength, with the resulting shapes a form of art.

NEXO showcases a sturdy and sophisticated design, with bold lines and a solid structure that create a rugged image, while the vehicle’s arch-shaped cross section reinforces its strength. NEXO’s horizontal groove patterns on the doors emphasize the vehicle’s durability, with the overall design suiting both urban and outdoor lifestyles.

The vehicle’s exterior is defined by its ‘HTWO’ Lamps, creating a distinctive FCEV-specific design cue that blends boldness with refinement, neatly encapsulating Hyundai Motor Group’s HTWO hydrogen brand and its ‘Hydrogen for Humanity’ message. The 4 Dot Lamps also ensure the all-new NEXO is recognizable as a Hyundai at night.

The new-generation NEXO will be available in six colors: Creamy White Pearl, Phantom Black Pearl, Amazon Gray Metallic, Ocean Indigo Matte, Ecotronic Gray Pearl, and Goyo Copper Pearl. This latter color was inspired by Korea’s nature and culture, embodying the essence of ‘Koreanism’.

Named after the Korean word ‘Goyo’, which means ‘serene’ or ‘tranquil’, this color captures a unique charm that blends Korea’s traditional beauty with a modern aesthetic through its deep and rich tone. NEXO uses a three-coat paint process, creating a multidimensional effect where the body color shifts depending on the angle of the light and the surrounding environment, enhancing the vehicle’s distinctive presence.

Inside, NEXO offers a spacious environment designed to enhance passenger comfort and convenience. The interior uses rich, soft padding with patterns that evoke the warmth and comfort of a home. A curved, driver-centric display, intuitive controls and an island-type center console with impressive storage space are the key features. Digital side mirror displays integrate seamlessly as part of the dashboard, maximizing openness and practicality. This design creates a ‘Furnished Space’ infused with a high-tech feeling, delivering an engaging experience.

The all-new NEXO is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, resulting in improved passenger comfort and increased rear cargo capacity, with a maximum of 993 liters[3] – enough to accommodate up to four golf bags. The newly implemented platform in the luggage area[4] is designed to allow users to freely select and utilize accessories tailored to their needs.

The interior also features first-row Premium Relaxation Seats[5] with leg rests. The first-row seats have slim backs that facilitate improved knee clearance and legroom for second-row passengers, whose comfort is further aided by ventilated seats[6] that also offer an increased reclining angle compared with the previous NEXO. The new car also provides improved headroom and shoulder room for second-row passengers. The rear doors open wider[7] than the previous-generation car, making it easier to get in and out, making NEXO an ideal choice for families.

Smart storage solutions are found throughout the cabin, notably in the center console, dashboard area and door trim, further elevating NEXO’s practicality and providing more convenience for passengers. Ambient mood lighting linked to road speed limit alerts adds to NEXO’s premium experience, while the vision roof enhances the feeling of interior space.

Sustainable materials[8] are used throughout the vehicle, including bio-process leather, bio PU leather, recycled PET fabric, linen fabric, bio plastic, bio TPO skin, bio paint, bio PU slab foam, and recycled automotive plastic waste.

New fuel cell system and powertrain enhancements deliver performance improvements

The all-new NEXO boasts significant powertrain advancements. These advancements are centered around the fuel cell (FC) and power electronics (PE) systems, which have been enhanced to improve power output and performance.

A new motor system complements these enhancements, increasing the PE system’s power output and battery capacity. As a result, the total output has been elevated from 135 kW to 190 kW, while the battery’s output has doubled from 40 kW to 80 kW. These improvements contribute to a faster 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 7.8 seconds[9] compared with 9.2 seconds for the previous NEXO, ensuring excellent acceleration and smooth overtaking capability.

The hydrogen fuel cell stack now delivers maximum gross power of 110 kW, a 16 percent increase, while the new electric motor provides up to 150 kW. The FC stack also features improved low-temperature operability and durability enhancements, including to the membrane, and a uniform cell performance structure. The ‘Wake Up’ stack anti-freezing function and other system optimizations enhance low-temperature drivability and ease of starting year-round.

Additionally, the all-new NEXO offers increased fuel storage capacity without compromising cabin space. The system’s all-electric range (AER) competitiveness is secured through enhanced fuel efficiency, as well as an increased hydrogen tank capacity – which now stands at 6.69 kg, up from 6.33 kg in the previous-generation NEXO – and increased hydrogen storage density.

Aerodynamic improvements, including underbody optimizations and airflow management enhancements, reduce drag and improve efficiency. The vehicle’s advanced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance is bolstered by technologies such as Active Noise Control-Road (ANC-R) noise cancelling and sound-absorbing tires, improving vehicle refinement – especially during acceleration and on rough roads. To further enhance usability, European-specification models of the all-new NEXO offer towing capability of up to 1,000 kg.

The NEXO’s pioneering e-Handling system further enhances driving performance through motor torque control for improved handling. By adjusting motor output, the system optimizes grip, boosting steering response and stability.

NEXO utilizes a Smart Regenerative System (SRS) to enhance driving convenience by automatically adjusting regenerative braking based on navigation data and distance to vehicles ahead. Available globally, this system uses extended map information[10] to adapt to road conditions, such as speed cameras, turns, and speed humps. It reduces driver intervention by automatically managing deceleration during coasting, with adjustable vehicle distance settings.

Innovative features and advanced technologies enhance the hydrogen electric experience

The new NEXO offers a range of consumer-centric features designed to make the hydrogen electric driving experience intuitive and convenient. The new NEXO features a column-type shift lever that enhances driver convenience and cockpit usability. Removing the traditional shift lever allows for greater interior space and design flexibility, delivering greater storage space in the center console.

The vehicle’s FCEV Route Planner[11] helps drivers reach their destinations by incorporating necessary charging stations into routes when energy levels are low. It recommends stations, shows the state of fuel at waypoints, and offers real-time hydrogen station info. The system adjusts distance-to-empty based on air-conditioning use and displays an energy flow chart, hydrogen tank status, and current driving mode.

NEXO’s ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) system boasts a sleek curved display that combines a 12.3-inch driver information cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment monitor. The system supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates and features generative AI voice recognition. NEXO’s infotainment offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a premium Bang & Olufsen Sound System with up to 14 speakers.

The Voice Recognition Generative AI function integrates advanced AI capabilities into its voice assistant. This innovation aims to boost product competitiveness by providing dynamic, AI-generated responses and automatically entering conversation mode for seamless interaction. The system is designed to deliver a unique and engaging user experience.

The head-up display (HUD) projects essential vehicle information onto the windshield, reducing driver distraction and enhancing safety. It features a 12-inch display that shows autonomous driving data, rear-side safety alerts, a speedometer and other relevant information.

Located on the center console, the dual wireless charging system[12] enables high-speed charging for smartphones. This tech supports NFC communication for Digital Key 2 keyless entry and vehicle start functionality. The system features an integrated silicon pad as part of the wireless charger to avoid smartphone movement on the move and includes a cooling fan to prevent overheating. USB charging power stands at 15W, supporting fast charging for mobile devices.

Much like Hyundai Motor’s BEVs, the NEXO features a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function[13] that provides versatile power solutions both inside and outside the vehicle. Inside, an outlet on the center console allows users to plug in home electronic devices and appliances, powered by the vehicle’s high-voltage battery. Similarly, the exterior V2L function enables the use of electronic devices without the need for a separate V2L connector or adapter, offering direct plug-in capability.

NEXO features a digital center mirror (DCM) that enhances rear visibility by utilizing a camera-monitor system, offering a wider field of view, as well as improved seat coverage and night visibility compared with traditional optical mirrors. This system ensures better rear visibility. To maintain this, the DCM includes a cleaning system that sprays washer fluid directly on to the camera.

A digital side mirror (DSM)[14] system is available in place of traditional optical mirrors in some markets, offering a wider and clearer rear view. It enhances horizontal blind spot detection, front side visibility, and visibility in rain and nighttime conditions compared with conventional mirrors. Key functionalities include screen expansion when reversing, auxiliary lane change lines, and integration with the blind view monitor (BVM) for improved lane change visibility.

The Built-in Cam 2 Plus[15] offers high-quality video capture through both front and rear cameras, including voice recording capabilities. Enhanced by new technology and customer feedback, it includes a parking motion detection function that can operate for up to four days. The system features superior image quality with a high-pixel camera, allowing users to review videos.

The in-vehicle fingerprint authentication system[16] offers enhanced convenience and security by integrating fingerprint authentication as part of NEXO’s high-end audio, visual, navigation and telematics (AVNT) system. This enables fast ID for electronic payments and personal identification, and it allows for keyless engine start using only a user’s fingerprint. Replacing a PIN code with biometric authentication simplifies this process.

Digital Key 2 allows vehicle entry and start via wireless smartphone communication, featuring short-range remote control and RSPA (Remote Smart Parking Assistance) 2. Users can register and share the ‘key’ with up to 15 devices, including Apple Watches, and use an NFC Card Key linked to personalized profiles. It offers passive door locking/unlocking and automatic locking when the driver departs with an authenticated key.

The Rear Occupant Alert System is designed to prevent safety incidents by detecting infants left in the vehicle. The system uses radar sensors to detect movement in the rear seats and provides audible and visual warnings to notify the driver of any occupants left behind.

Advanced safety and driver assistance features provide protection and peace of mind

The all-new NEXO has been meticulously engineered to achieve top safety ratings across major global safety assessment programs, reflecting Hyundai’s commitment to deliver exceptional safety performance and protection for drivers and passengers.

The vehicle features a multi-skeleton structure and up to nine airbags[17] for the protection of passengers and the NEXO’s hydrogen tank. It is also equipped with the latest Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technologies for collision prevention.

NEXO is constructed using hot stamping and high-strength materials to enhance body rigidity and ensure strong passive safety through effective passenger room protection. It features top-grade collision performance across all body regions and has been designed to absorb and disperse collision energy, minimizing passenger compartment deformation.

The use of third-generation ultra-high strength steel significantly improves formability compared with first-generation steel. Key structural enhancements include reinforced front-end components, a multi-piece hot-stamped lower side area, an improved frontal crash load path, and a multi-load path structure for side impacts.

ADAS features[18] include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) 1.5/2.0, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Blind-Spot Viewer Monitor (BVM), High Beam Assist (HBA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Emergency Stop, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA), Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Rear View Monitor (RVM), Surround View Monitor (SVM), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Distance Warning (PDW), Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) and Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA).

Hyundai Motor has released the all-new NEXO unveil film, showcasing the product’s key attributes. Hyundai will continue to publish NEXO content through its Hyundai Motor Worldwide YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Coming to global markets later this year, Hyundai Motor’s new NEXO is a testament to the company’s leadership in the global hydrogen market. Hyundai Motor continues to expand FCEV infrastructure and strengthen its market position as a pioneer in hydrogen mobility under Hyundai Motor Group’s HTWO brand and its commitment to become a smart solutions provider across the full mobility spectrum.

SOURCE: Hyundai