Kia and LG Electronics partner to showcase new PBV concepts for work and play

Kia and LG Electronics cooperate to present concept models for mobile professional and recreational spaces based on Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicles (PBVs)

Kia Corporation and LG Electronics today announced a partnership to collaborate on the implementation of mobility space solutions based on PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) technology.

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Kia pavilion at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show, held at KINTEX in Goyang, South Korea, and unveiled concept models for mobile work and recreational spaces that incorporate advanced home appliances into Kia’s PBVs.

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by Won-Jeong Jeong, Executive Vice President and Head of Korea Business Division at Kia, and Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company.

The agreement brings together Kia’s PBV technology and LG’s expertise in AI solutions. The companies aim to offer customized space experiences for users, tailored to different lifestyles and work needs, by integrating advanced home appliances into PBVs. This will enable users to transform the vehicle into a personalized office, studio, lounge, etc.

“By offering mobility space solutions that combine automobiles with home appliances, we aim to lead a transformative shift in customers’ lifestyles,” said Won-Jeong Jeong, Executive Vice President and Head of Korea Business Division at Kia. “This partnership with LG Electronics advances the core value of PBVs, contributing to a new mobility paradigm where vehicles evolve into personalized spaces for living and working.”

PV5 Spielraum concepts

Kia and LG are showcasing two PV5 Spielraum concept models at the Kia pavilion during the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show, held from April 4 to 13. The word ‘Spielraum’ – German for ‘play space’ – reflects the concept of flexible mobility environments.

Spielraum Studio concept : The Spielraum Studio concept is aimed at solo entrepreneurs who travel frequently, requiring both workspace and storage. It features LG’s AI-powered home appliances, such as its modular Stylers [1] , smart mirrors, and coffee machines, which are integrated to optimize the PV5’s interior. The AI system can monitor the user’s business schedule, calculate the remaining travel time to the destination, and recommend appliance settings accordingly.

: The Spielraum Studio concept is aimed at solo entrepreneurs who travel frequently, requiring both workspace and storage. It features LG’s AI-powered home appliances, such as its modular Stylers , smart mirrors, and coffee machines, which are integrated to optimize the PV5’s interior. The AI system can monitor the user’s business schedule, calculate the remaining travel time to the destination, and recommend appliance settings accordingly. Spielraum Glow cabin concept: The Spielraum Glow cabin concept is designed to cater to the growing demand for car picnic experiences. It includes appliances such as refrigerators, lightwave ovens, and wine cellars, seamlessly supporting a wide range of outdoor leisure activities. Each appliance has MoodUP™ panels [2] that adjust color based on the user’s preferences, providing a unique experience.

The two companies are working together to bring the concept models to market in the second half of 2026. With this agreement as a starting point, they also plan to cooperate in developing advanced home appliances and AI solutions that can streamline and enhance everyday tasks.

[1] LG Styler is LG’s clothing care solution designed for garment caring, focusing on sanitization and deodorization through TrueSteam™ Technology. It also reduces wrinkles with its moving hanger and steam.

[2] The MoodUP panel is a feature in LG MoodUP™ refrigerators that allows users to change the color of the door panel via LG ThinQ™ app, enabling the customization of colors to match the preferred atmosphere or mood.

