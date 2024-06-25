EV charging offers OEMs new ways to build customer relations

OEMs have to increase electric vehicle (EV) sales to meet government targets for emissions reduction or reaching net zero carbon. By 2035, new internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid vehicles will be banned from sale in Europe, and the numbers on offer in the US will be much lower than today. Several automakers in Europe—notably Volvo, Ford, and Stellantis—have previously stated they aim to be fully electric brands by 2030. However, Mercedes-Benz has said it will continue selling ICE vehicles into the 2030s, the EV trend notwithstanding, while Ford and Jaguar Land Rover have also rowed back somewhat from their all-electric commitments, indicating that their plug-in hybrids will remain on sale into the late 2020s and possibly beyond.