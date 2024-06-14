Lotus’ digital strategy hinges on simplicity and free trials

Stripping away complexity from connectivity tiers and offering lengthy trial periods are at the core of Lotus’ digital service strategy. By Stewart Burnett

Making the most of the digital services ecosystem has not been easy for legacy automakers. Accenture estimated in 2023 that this segment only accounts for 3% of global automotive industry revenue, the majority of it from new brands like Tesla, BYD, and Nio. Nevertheless, several legacy OEMs are making significant efforts to turn digital vehicle services into money makers, including Mercedes-Benz, which expects to draw US$1.2bn in profit from this segment by 2025.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here