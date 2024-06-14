Lotus’ digital strategy hinges on simplicity and free trials

Making the most of the digital services ecosystem has not been easy for legacy automakers. Accenture estimated in 2023 that this segment only accounts for 3% of global automotive industry revenue, the majority of it from new brands like Tesla, BYD, and Nio. Nevertheless, several legacy OEMs are making significant efforts to turn digital vehicle services into money makers, including Mercedes-Benz, which expects to draw US$1.2bn in profit from this segment by 2025.