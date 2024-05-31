AI is the key to vehicle data monetisation

As automakers search for new sources of revenue, vehicle data is becoming an increasingly valuable asset. This data is generated by the numerous sensors and systems within modern vehicles, providing a vast array of insights into areas such as driver behaviour, vehicle performance, driving routes, and road conditions. 2023 research by automotive research firm FKA reveals that a typical modern vehicle creates, processes and exchanges approximately 50GB of data per day on its internal network. The market for monetising vehicle data could be worth US$750bn by 2030 according to a 2021 report by telecommunications company Ericsson.