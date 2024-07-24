Aurora’s pay-per-mile key to scaling autonomous trucking

Autonomous trucking could go far in addressing the chronic driver shortage while improving the safety profile and efficiency of fleets. The technology remains in the pilot stage and is therefore expensive. The key to scaling and improving end-user affordability could lie in a service-based business model, and Pittsburgh-based Aurora has emerged as a pioneer with its highly scalable pay-per-mile driverless trucking promise.

Aurora is one of several companies jockeying for a space in the emerging autonomous driving segment and has been focussing on the US market in particular. Its Aurora Driver features a package of hardware and software designed to work with various vehicle types, from small sedans to Class 8 semis, but it’s the latter category where the new business model applies.

“The trucking market is a massive opportunity,” Chief Financial Officer Dave Maday told attendees at the Analyst and Investor Day event in March 2024. By 2028, the company expects Aurora Driver to operate on roadways that represent 50 billion vehicle miles travelled (VMT) annually. More than 60% of those VMT are associated with longer routes that exceed traditional hours of service (HOS) limitations, meaning a human driver would be forced to take a mandated break.