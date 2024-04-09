This Automotive World report explores how taking a holistic view of cyber security is becoming table stakes for operating in the modern industry

The rise of connected, autonomous, and electric mobility has led to increased digital sophistication in vehicles. While beneficial to users, the price of this innovation is an increasingly large surface area for cyber attacks. Rather than taking a siloed approach, the industry must consider cyber security at both a granular and wider ecosystem level. The consequence of failing to act could be to put cash, brand reputations, and customers’ lives in jeopardy.

In this report:

‘Special report: The evolving mobility cyber security landscape’ presents insight from: