The rise of connected, autonomous, and electric mobility has led to increased digital sophistication in vehicles. While beneficial to users, the price of this innovation is an increasingly large surface area for cyber attacks. Rather than taking a siloed approach, the industry must consider cyber security at both a granular and wider ecosystem level. The consequence of failing to act could be to put cash, brand reputations, and customers’ lives in jeopardy.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- What should automotive prioritise in modern cyber security?
- An inside look at Fisker’s cyber security strategy
- Beyond the car: cyber security needs an ecosystem approach
- Bug bounties reveal urgency of prioritising vehicle security
- Poor EV charger security poses “serious threat” to operators
- Collaboration underpins auto supply chain cyber security
- Is Supercorrelation the key to GPS spoofing immunity?
‘Special report: The evolving mobility cyber security landscape’ presents insight from:
- Argus Cyber Security
- ChargePoint
- Fisker
- FocalPoint
- Horiba Mira
- Kaspersky
- SentinelOne
- Synopsys
- Zero Day Initiative
- ZF