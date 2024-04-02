Beyond the car: cyber security needs an ecosystem approach

The automotive industry has been evolving rapidly with the advancement of automated driving, connectivity, electrification, and shared mobility. All these developments pose fresh challenges from a cyber security perspective, which will only accelerate with the realisation of the software-defined vehicle (SDV). The promise of these new technologies in terms of safety, convenience, and sustainability are tremendous, but they all hinge on an ecosystem in which users feel their person and their data are safe.

“Cars are an extension of the home, and we want to feel protected there,” says Ronen Smoly, Chief Executive of Argus Cyber Security. “We don’t want anyone to spy on us or download personal data that exists in the car. At Argus, our job is to keep people safe and protect their privacy.”