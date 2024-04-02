Beyond the car: cyber security needs an ecosystem approach

The automotive industry has been evolving rapidly with the advancement of automated driving, connectivity, electrification, and shared mobility. All these developments pose fresh challenges from a cyber security perspective, which will only accelerate with the realisation of the software-defined vehicle (SDV). The promise of these new technologies in terms of safety, convenience, and sustainability are tremendous, but they all hinge on an ecosystem in which users feel their person and their data are safe.
“Cars are an extension of the home, and we want to feel protected there,” says Ronen Smoly, Chief Executive of Argus Cyber Security. “We don’t want anyone to spy on us or download personal data that exists in the car. At Argus, our job is to keep people safe and protect their privacy.”
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes