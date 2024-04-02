Beyond the car: cyber security needs an ecosystem approach

Security needs to include not only vehicle use but also development, design and production. By Megan Lampinen

The automotive industry has been evolving rapidly with the advancement of automated driving, connectivity, electrification, and shared mobility. All these developments pose fresh challenges from a cyber security perspective, which will only accelerate with the realisation of the software-defined vehicle (SDV). The promise of these new technologies in terms of safety, convenience, and sustainability are tremendous, but they all hinge on an ecosystem in which users feel their person and their data are safe.

“Cars are an extension of the home, and we want to feel protected there,” says Ronen Smoly, Chief Executive of Argus Cyber Security. “We don’t want anyone to spy on us or download personal data that exists in the car. At Argus, our job is to keep people safe and protect their privacy.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here