EVerged partners with Ampeco to accelerate EV charging infrastructure deployment across North America

We’re excited to announce that EVerged, a North American energy technology company, has selected AMPECO as its comprehensive EV charging management platform provider

We’re excited to announce that EVerged, a North American energy technology company, has selected Ampeco as its comprehensive EV charging management platform provider. This strategic partnership will power EVerged’s ambitious expansion plans across public and private charging networks, transforming charging operations throughout North America.

A strategic vision for reliable EV charging infrastructure

EVerged’s business model focuses on addressing one of the most critical challenges facing the North American EV charging industry: reliability. The company is committed to delivering unparalleled charging experiences while scaling rapidly across both public and private networks.

Our previous platform left chargers offline for weeks without any notification. We lost over six weeks of charging revenue because there was no way to remotely diagnose or resolve issues. With Ampeco, we can see instantly when chargers go down and resolve most problems without costly truck rolls.” Marcia Degnan, CMCO at EVerged

This reliability challenge is widespread across the EV charging industry in the US, where charging stations are frequently deployed and then abandoned without proper maintenance, leading to significant downtime and lost revenue. EVerged recognized that solving this fundamental problem would be key to their success and customer satisfaction.

From San Diego to nationwide expansion: A partnership built for scale

The collaboration between EVerged and Ampeco began with a specific challenge: the City of San Diego project required a single EV charging platform to manage all public EV chargers. In the approved agreement, the San Diego City Council aimed to add hundreds of new charging stations at public facilities throughout the city in the next five years, approximately 4000 charge points in total: 2500 public and 1500 municipal. This initial deployment will serve as the foundation for EVerged’s much larger ambitions.

The Ampeco platform addresses the industry’s reliability challenges through comprehensive capabilities, including real-time monitoring with instant alerts for all network assets, remote diagnostics and troubleshooting that resolve 70-80% of issues automatically, comprehensive session analytics that enable proactive customer support, and advanced reporting tools for partners and clients.

Starting with the San Diego deployment, EVerged has charted an aggressive expansion strategy in partnership with Ampeco that includes:

Scaling to 2,500 charging points within 12 months

Targeting 5,000+ charging points within two years

Supporting both AC and DC charging solutions for public and private use cases

This rapid deployment schedule reflects EVerged’s recognition that they are operating in a market moment that demands speed and scale. The Ampeco platform’s proven scalability and comprehensive network management capabilities provide the technological foundation necessary to execute this ambitious timeline while maintaining operational excellence.

Transforming EV charging stations into marketing platforms

EVerged has identified a unique opportunity to differentiate their EV charging network by leveraging Ampeco’s promotional capabilities. Rather than treating charging stations as simple fuel pumps, EVerged transforms them into powerful customer engagement tools.

“A major advantage is the ability to run promotions directly through Ampeco’s software platform. That’s a key differentiator in the user experience – it transforms the charger from a fuel pump into a powerful marketing tool.” Marcia Degnan, CMCO at EVerged

EVerged has already implemented successful promotional campaigns using the Ampeco platform, including providing free charging for the month of May in the City of San Diego. The platform’s easy backend setup for promotional campaigns helps encourage charger utilization while creating memorable customer experiences that drive loyalty and repeat usage.

Seamless partner management and customization

As EVerged expands across North America, managing relationships with diverse stakeholders becomes increasingly complex. The company found Ampeco’s partner management features particularly valuable for scaling their operations efficiently.

“The partner functionality is incredibly intuitive – it makes setup straightforward and efficient. Creating partner pages and supporting their reporting needs is seamless. Plus, the ability to customize user roles and dashboards allows us to tailor the experience to each partner’s specific requirements.” Marcia Degnan, CMCO at EVerged

The Ampeco’s platform enables:

Easy setup processes for partner pages and user management

Customizable dashboards tailored to different partner requirements

Flexible user roles that can be configured based on specific needs

Intuitive reporting tools that help partners access the information they need

This flexibility allows EVerged to provide each partner with a customized experience while maintaining operational efficiency across their growing network.

Building the future of North American EV charging

For both EVerged and Ampeco, this collaboration represents a strategic alignment toward transforming EV charging infrastructure across North America. The partnership addresses the growing demand for reliable, scalable EV charging solutions while setting new standards for operational excellence and customer experience.

“EVerged exemplifies the forward-thinking companies driving change in North America’s EV charging landscape. Their focus on reliability and driver experience aligns with Ampeco’s mission to provide flexible, comprehensive software for successful EV charging operations. Starting with San Diego’s public charging network, EVerged has evolved into an ambitious expansion bringing thousands of reliable charging points to North America. We’re proud to support their growth with our white-label, hardware-agnostic platform that enables scalable operations while maintaining brand identity. This partnership shows how the right software foundation accelerates deployment, ensures operational excellence, and drives clean mobility adoption.” Michael Greenberg, Senior Vice President Growth, Ampeco

This partnership demonstrates how combining advanced EV charging software platforms with innovative energy companies can accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation while delivering superior experiences for EV drivers and operational efficiency for network operators. As EVerged continues its rapid expansion across North America, the Ampeco platform provides the technological foundation needed to maintain reliability and service quality at scale.

SOURCE: Ampeco