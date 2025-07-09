Kia announces pricing for 2026 Kia K5

Kia America has announced pricing for the 2026 Kia K5. A boldly styled sedan designed to deliver thrilling performance, premium style and cutting-edge technology at a reasonable price

Kia America has announced pricing for the 2026 Kia K5. A boldly styled sedan designed to deliver thrilling performance, premium style and cutting-edge technology at a reasonable price. With 17 standard collision avoidance and driver assist features[1], the Kia K5 sets a high bar for confidence and comfort on the road.

Pricing (excludes $1,175 destination)[2] K5 LXS FWD $27,390 K5 GT-Line FWD $28,390 K5 GT-Line AWD $29,990 K5 GT FWD $33,490 K5 EX FWD $34,890

Largely a carryover model, the 2026 K5 showcases a driver-focused interior with available red upholstery (GT-Line), elevating the cabin’s sporty appeal. On the exterior, the GT-Line’s new striking 18-inch gloss black wheels give the K5 an ultramodern stance that turns heads wherever it goes. Simplifying the exterior, the “GT” logo on the brake calipers for the GT variant has been deleted.

Under the hood, drivers can expect the same exhilarating power from a class-leading 290-horsepower[3] 2.5-liter turbocharged engine on the GT model. For added confidence, an available all-wheel drive system[4] is offered on the GT-Line trim, delivering superior traction and control.

Click below for more information about the 2026 K5:

[1] Advanced driver assistance systems are not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

[2] MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retainer and may vary.

[3] Comparison based on Midsize Sedan class defined by Kia segmentation as of June 2025.

[4] No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver errors and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

SOURCE: Kia