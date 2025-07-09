Nissan Sunderland Plant celebrates launch of Qashqai equipped with new e-POWER

Production of Qashqai with next generation e-POWER starts at Nissan Sunderland plant

The team at Nissan Sunderland Plant have started production of the most technologically advanced Nissan Qashqai yet.

Built on Production Line One at the plant, the latest Qashqai is powered by a new generation of Nissan’s unique electrified powertrain, called e-POWER. The comprehensive updates to the system have created best in C-Crossover segment fuel efficiency, with 4.5L per 100km and a potential range of 1,200km (WLTP). It also boasts lower emissions and elevated refinement, bringing the drive experience even closer to that of a pure electric vehicle.

The launch comes as the plant celebrates manufacturing 4.5m Qashqai since 2006 – an average of a car every two and a half minutes for 19 years.

Adam Pennick, Vice President for Manufacturing in the UK, said: “Our world-class manufacturing and engineering team have been building Qashqai with pride since 2006. That’s why have the perfect blend of experience, skill and technical expertise to manufacture Qashqai with this fantastic new e-POWER drivetrain.

“It was an exciting moment to watch the first new e-POWER battery being fitted on the production line at the plant. We’re confident that our customers worldwide will love this new, no-compromise electrified powertrain.”

First launched in the region four years ago, e-POWER was developed to deliver an electric-drive experience without the need to plug in. e-POWER delivers an EV-like driving experience thanks to its wheels being driven solely by an electric motor, with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine simply being used to generate electricity. This gives the system instant response and smooth, linear acceleration. Taken together, the updates to e-POWER now bring customers an even more electrified feel behind the wheel, with major improvements across every key area:

Fuel consumption: reduced to 4.5L (WLTP) – best-in-segment figures, equating to a potential range of 1200km (WLTP)

CO₂ emissions lowered from 116g/km to 102g/km a 12% reduction compared with the current iteration

Cabin noise: reduced by up to 5.6dB compared to previous generation – offering EV-like refinement

+11kW boost in Sport Mode – delivering a more responsive and engaging drive

It’s a busy time for the team at the plant as they also prepare facilities for the next generation of the 100% electric Nissan LEAF, the first model to be launched as part of the company’s EV36Zero project. This will be followed in 2026 by a 100% electric version of Juke.

EV36Zero is Nissan’s vision for the future of sustainable manufacturing – a blueprint that will transform Sunderland Plant into a flagship EV hub, bringing together electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production.

Adam Pennick added: “Building fantastic cars that our customers love is what we do best. To see these cutting-edge vehicles driving silently off our lines shows we are pushing forward with our EV36Zero vision for EV manufacturing.”

SOURCE: Nissan