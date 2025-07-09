Traton Group reports unit sales slightly above prior-year level with 80,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025

In an uncertain market environment, the Traton Group reported unit sales that were slightly above the prior-year level in the second quarter of 2025. Based on preliminary figures, a total of 80,000 vehicles were sold in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 79,000 vehicles in the prior-year quarter. In the first half of 2025, unit sales came to 153,100, representing a 4% decrease.

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Delta H1 2025 H1 2024 Delta Traton Group 80,000 79,000 1% 153,100 160,100 -4% of which all-electric vehicles 630 290 117% 1,250 610 107% – Scania Vehicles & Services 24,600 25,800 -5% 46,800 52,300 -10% of which all-electric vehicles 120 60 89% 220 110 103% – MAN Truck & Bus 26,400 25,300 4% 47,000 49,400 -5% of which all-electric vehicles 430 100 318% 800 240 238% – International Motors 17,600 16,000 10% 34,500 35,300 -2% of which all-electric vehicles 90 120 -21% 180 170 3% – Volkswagen Truck & Bus 11,400 11,900 -4% 24,800 23,400 6% of which all-electric vehicles 0 10 -88% 50 90 -42%

Percentage changes are based on unrounded figures

Scania Vehicles & Services sold 5% fewer vehicles in the second quarter of 2025 than in the prior-year quarter. In Brazil, elevated dealer stocks, rising interest rates, and high inflation are creating challenging market conditions. This is particularly affecting Scania due to the focus on heavy duty trucks. Unit sales declined by 10% in the first half of the year.

MAN Truck & Bus increased unit sales by 4% in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting the good order momentum of the last two quarters in Europe, especially in Germany. In the first half of 2025, MAN’s unit sales were 5% lower year-on-year.

International Motors saw an increase in unit sales of 10% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior-year quarter, which had been affected by a fire at a supplier’s plant. However, the US market faces ongoing uncertainty regarding the impact of import tariffs and the economic outlook. Unit sales fell by 2% at International in the first half of 2025.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB) posted a 4% decline in unit sales in the second quarter of 2025. VWTB was also affected by the weakening momentum in the Brazilian market. Nonetheless, VWTB grew unit sales by 6% in the first half of the year due to the strong opening quarter.

