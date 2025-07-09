Mazda to open ‘Mazda R&D Center Tokyo’ in Azabudai Hills, relocating its Tokyo office

To strengthen R&D, sales and marketing, and recruitment in the Tokyo Metropolitan area

Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda ) has opened a new R&D office, ‘Mazda R&D Center Tokyo (MRT)’ in Azabudai Hills (Azabudai, Minato-ku, Tokyo) as part of its efforts to strengthen its metropolitan area functions, and has also moved its Tokyo Office from the existing Kasumigaseki Building to Azabudai Hills.

In order to remain the “Brand of Choice” even in the rapidly changing environment surrounding the automotive industry, Mazda will steadily respond to the shift to electrified and intelligent vehicles, while refining its traditional strengths such as the joy of driving, design and quality. Based on this policy, the company will strengthen its functions in the Tokyo metropolitan area through MRT and the Tokyo Office for the three areas of R&D, sales & marketing, and recruitment of human resources.

MRT will enhance Mazda’s software development capabilities to respond flexibly to the shift towards intelligent vehicles. It will offer an environment in which software engineers can comfortably work, strengthen recruitment activities, and promote co-creation with universities, companies, and research institutions in the Tokyo Metropolitan area.

The Tokyo Office will strengthen its marketing functions to drive the structural transformation of the domestic business in addition to its existing functions, such as public relations, corporate liaison, and sales.

It will also enhance recruitment capabilities for the entire company.

Noriyuki Takimura, Executive Officer in charge of Communications, Public Relations, Corporate Liaison, Sustainability, and Operations in the Greater Tokyo Metropolitan area, said, “Mazda believes that people are the most important capital of Mazda, and we are promoting initiatives to maximize the activities of human resources, and this new initiative is part of those efforts. Azabudai has long been a center of diplomacy, but it is also an area that continues to evolve. Mazda, too, hopes to continue to be the brand of choice by delivering uplifting experiences to all those involved with Mazda from the new location.

Mazda will aim to continue providing comfortable and rewarding work environment based on “radically human” values, aspiring to be a company in which each and every employee can take pride in and be enthusiastic about their work.

