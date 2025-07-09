ArcBest pilots Class 8 EV Semi in over-the-road operations

Pilot adds momentum to ArcBest’s investment in next-gen freight technology

ArcBest®, a leader in supply chain logistics, today announced the successful completion of a pilot program evaluating a Class 8 long-range electric semi-truck in over-the-road operations. Conducted through ArcBest’s less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight®, the pilot reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to exploring emerging technologies that support operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Over a three-week period, ABF operated a Tesla Semi across typical dispatch lanes, including over-the-road routes between service centers in Reno, Nevada and Sacramento, California. The pilot also included regional runs in the Bay Area and rail shuttle operations.

The electric Semi logged 4,494 miles, averaging 321 miles per day with an overall energy efficiency of 1.55 kWh per mile.

“Freight transportation is a vital part of the global economy, and we know it also plays a significant role in overall greenhouse gas emissions,” said Dennis Anderson, ArcBest chief innovation officer. “While the path to decarbonization presents complex challenges — such as infrastructure needs and alternative fuel development — it also opens the door to innovation. Vehicles like the Tesla Semi highlight the progress being made and expand the boundaries of what’s possible as we work toward a more sustainable future for freight.”

The vehicle performed well across a variety of routes — including the 7,200 climb over Donner Pass — and generally matched the performance of its diesel counterparts. Driver feedback was positive, with operators noting the vehicle’s comfort, safety and ease of use. Features like the center seat configuration, wide visibility and intuitive controls contributed to strong driver experience.

“We’re not looking for a truck that performs well ‘for an EV,’” said Matt Godfrey, ABF Freight president. “It must meet or exceed the performance and total cost of ownership targets of our most efficient diesel units. This pilot gives us great insight into the potential of EV semis in our operations.”

While the pilot demonstrated strong performance and driver acceptance, it also highlighted the need for continued development of charging infrastructure to support broader deployment across longer routes. The vehicle showed meaningful progress in areas such as range, charging efficiency and driver support, reinforcing the value of continued evaluation.

This pilot builds on ArcBest’s broader efforts to explore electric vehicles across its operations. The company currently operates nine electric yard tractors, two electric forklifts and two Class 6 electric straight trucks. ArcBest will continue to assess the long-term viability of Class 8 EVs within its fleet, with a focus on leveraging innovation to improve efficiency, reduce emissions and deliver sustainable logistics solutions that create value for customers.

