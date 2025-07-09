Federal Realty and Mercedes-Benz high-power charging forge landmark EV infrastructure agreement

Strategic agreement enables scalable rollout of premium EV fast-charging stalls across at least 50 of Federal Realty's high-performing retail centers

Federal Realty Investment Trust today announced a first-of-its-kind agreement with Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging (HPC), naming the automaker its preferred electric vehicle (EV) charging provider. The collaboration establishes the foundation for a scalable rollout, expected to bring more than 500 ultra-fast charging stalls to at least 50 of Federal Realty’s premier open-air retail destinations in its national portfolio.

“We view this partnership as a strategic inflection point for EV infrastructure deployment in retail real estate,” said Don Wood, President & Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty. “By aligning with Mercedes-Benz, we’re introducing a forward-looking amenity that enhances the customer experience and reinforces the long-term strength of our portfolio. The structure of the deal is just as innovative as its scale, designed to create lasting value for our business and our communities.”

“Scaling reliable, high-speed EV charging requires more than just technology—it takes partners who understand place, quality, and the customer journey,” said Andrew Cornelia, President & Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America. “Federal Realty’s properties are destinations in their own right, and this collaboration enables us to deliver a seamless charging experience at some of the most desirable locations in the country.”

The initial rollout includes 20 of the selected sites, including Camelback Colonnade in Phoenix, AZ; Lawrence Park Shopping Center in Broomall, PA; and Shops at Pembroke Gardens in Pembroke Pines, FL. Each location will feature up to 10 charging stalls with 400 kW charging speeds, accessible to all drivers regardless of vehicle brand, with the first locations expected to come online in 2026.

Unlike traditional site-by-site EV installations, this commitment represents a portfolio-driven model—enabling Mercedes-Benz HPC to scale rapidly while reducing complexity. It reflects Federal Realty’s differentiated approach to asset management and builds on its broader strategy of integrating infrastructure-forward enhancements that drive durable value. The collaboration also underscores the selectivity of Federal’s relationships, earning the trust of a globally respected brand to deliver a premium, future-focused experience.

SOURCE: Federal Realty