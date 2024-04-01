An inside look at Fisker’s cyber security strategy

Fisker is on a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles (EVs). So far, the line-up of Fisker Inc (reborn from the bankrupt Fisker Automotive) is limited to the Ocean SUV, but this model is presented as the first of many and sets the template for what will follow. Pivotally, that includes cyber security by design.

Cyber security within automotive has evolved considerably since early incidents of key cloning, and its importance has skyrocketed in the wake of increasing connectivity and automated driving. “In designing and building a car, you have to consider the threat landscape,” says Alexander Bermudez, Fisker’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). That starts with a threat analysis and risk assessment, evaluating some of the most pressing issues that might impact vehicles today.