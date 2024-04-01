What should automotive prioritise in modern cyber security?

From July 2024, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s (UNECE) WP.29 regulations on cyber security—UN Regulation No. 155 (R155)—will apply for all vehicles produced in signatory countries. Even for non-signatories like the US, standards like ISO/SAE 21434 are expected influence the ongoing implementation of cyber security.

Combined with the rise of increasingly technologically sophisticated vehicles, new regulations are making legacy approaches to cyber defence unsustainable. Rather than restricting their thinking to specific products or processes until the point of sale, OEMs and suppliers must consider the operational lifetime of a vehicle and the wider ecosystem that supports it.

So, what industry priorities can help ensure compliance, enhance safety, and potentially unlock new business opportunities?