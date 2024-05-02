IIHS: Solid rear-passenger protection boosts Hyundai Ioniq 5 to highest award

A good rating in the updated moderate overlap front test boosted the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5, an electric small SUV, to TOP SAFETY PICK+ status, while marginal and poor ratings in the new test limited the Santa Fe and Sonata to the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe The 2024 Hyundai Sonata

To earn the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award this year, an acceptable or good rating in the updated moderate overlap front test is required, while a good rating in the original moderate overlap front test remains sufficient for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK.

The Ioniq 5 provided excellent protection for the rear passenger in the updated test. The dummy’s head remained a safe distance from the front seatback, and sensors in the dummy indicated a low risk of head, neck or chest injuries.

The Santa Fe, a midsize SUV, fell short in back seat protection. The second-row restraints allowed the rear dummy’s head to approach the front seatback, and the risk of injury to the head or neck and the chest was somewhat higher. The lap belt also moved from the ideal position on the pelvis onto the abdomen, which makes abdominal injuries more likely.

The Sonata, a midsize car, performed worse. Sensors in the rear dummy indicated a high probability of injuries to the head or neck and the chest of the second-row occupant. As in the Santa Fe, the lap belt slipped from the pelvis onto the abdomen.

All three Hyundais performed well in other IIHS tests. For both TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+, vehicles must earn good ratings in the small overlap front test and the updated side test and need acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels.

In addition, an acceptable or good rating in a revised version of the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation is required. The new version replaces the earlier daytime and nighttime tests with a single evaluation that includes some test runs in daylight and some in the dark.

All trims of the Sonata are equipped with good-rated headlights, while all trims of the Santa Fe have acceptable ones. The Ioniq 5 is available with either acceptable or good headlights.

The standard front crash prevention systems on the Santa Fe and Sonata both earn good ratings for pedestrian crash avoidance, while the system included with the Ioniq 5 is rated acceptable.

The Ioniq 5 was previously announced as a TOP SAFETY PICK winner before the results of the updated moderate overlap test were available.