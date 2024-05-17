BASF: For better health protection: Basotect® as acoustic damping in production facilities and factory halls

Optimized acoustics with Basotect® G+ at the BMW Group site in Leipzig, Germany

BASF’s specialty foam Basotect® G+ is now being used for acoustic damping at the BMW Group’s site in Leipzig, Germany. The sound-absorbing melamine resin foam has been installed on the walls and ceilings of a preparation area in the body paint shop, creating a quieter working environment. Basotect® was chosen in the production facility because it offers outstanding sound absorption, meets fire protection requirements and passed the paint compatibility tests. Classified as flame retardant (B1) in line with DIN 4102-1, the material is easy to install and cost-effective to maintain. The color of the light gray Basotect® G+ makes it less susceptible to dirt – ideal for soundproofing applications in industrial production.

The production area in the paint shop of the BMW Group’s Leipzig plant consists of highly reflective concrete and steel surfaces. This is why self-adhesive Basotect® panels with a thickness of around 80 mm were installed on the ceiling and the upper sections of the walls to optimize the acoustics. The aim was to improve the acoustic ergonomics for the employees, especially with regard to the brief noise peaks that occur when handling metal parts.

Basotect® offers outstanding acoustic properties. Because of its fine, open-cell foam structure its sound absorption values in the mid and high frequency ranges are excellent. Moreover, sound absorbers made from Basotect® reduce the echo caused by reverberation on sound-reflecting surfaces. This makes conversations easier to understand in busy spaces, such as public buildings, theaters, movie theaters and restaurants – as well as being an effective way to reduce noise peaks in industrial settings. The lightweight Basotect® absorbers are a simple way to retrofit workplaces with high noise exposure (such as in heavy mechanical engineering and sheet metal processing) to enhance acoustics. This means that noise protection requirements for occupational health and safety in industrial production can be met.

Basotect® the all-rounder

The thermoset melamine resin foam Basotect® is available in various designs and for a range of applications, with a focus on energy efficiency, safety and sustainability. It is sound absorbing, temperature resistant and flame retardant, as well as lightweight, flexible, thermally insulating and abrasive. This unique combination of properties makes BASF’s foam ideal for sound absorption in buildings and thermal insulation of photovoltaic systems, as well as for automotive construction, aircraft, trains and in the space launcher Ariane 5. When used as a cleaning sponge, Basotect® saves water and cleaning agent by simply erasing dirt from many surfaces without the help of cleaning agents.

SOURCE: BASF