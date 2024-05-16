Mitsubishi Motors announces Momentum 2030, North American five-year business plan

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced details of its forward-looking North American business plan, dubbed "Mitsubishi Motors Momentum 2030", outlining business and product plans that start immediately and run through fiscal-year 2030

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced details of its forward-looking North American business plan, dubbed “Mitsubishi Motors Momentum 2030”, outlining business and product plans that start immediately and run through fiscal-year 2030. The plan was first revealed to the company’s dealer partners in a national dealer meeting in Nashville, Tenn., on May 14, and was met with considerable enthusiasm and excitement.

“Mitsubishi Motors is at a pivotal point in North America, charting a bold, clear and attainable plan for our future success in the United States,” said Mark Chaffin, MMNA president and CEO, of the plan. “Back in 2018, we started to consider our path forward, and that plan brought us a new headquarters location in Tennessee; new vehicle launches that led to record Internet search results, sales records and brand successes; and outstanding dealer partners winning customer satisfaction awards. Momentum 2030 will build on that, setting the stage for new powertrains and vehicles being introduced, new dealerships being opened, and new technologies being developed to make the shopping and ownership experience faster, easier and more enjoyable.”

The path to Momentum 2030 is defined by four key points:

A path to electrification

A path to a renewed and expanded product line-up that will strengthen Mitsubishi Motors in North America

A path to a modernized retail sales model

A path to network expansion and sales growth

In revealing Momentum 2030 to the company’s dealer partners, Mark Chaffin discussed how MMNA will continue its move toward vehicle electrification between now and fiscal 2030, with a vehicle lineup powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery electrics.

Additionally, Chaffin announced the product highlights that will define the company’s showroom lineup going forward: two all-new vehicles to debut into segments in which the company does not currently compete, as well as a new or completely refreshed vehicle to debut each year between fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2030. By fiscal 2030, MMNA’s vehicle lineup in the U.S. will nearly double from today’s four vehicles.

A further benefit of Momentum 2030 also will be the boost to Mitsubishi Motors’ investment across North America in both people and production, as some vehicles will be produced locally utilizing Alliance assets.

MMNA will be a leader in industry change and evolution. The modernized sales and service model is highlighted by future developments that will see more technology introduced into the sales process, as the brand’s new customers skew younger and more tech-savvy.

Looking to the future of the company’s retail model, MMNA will expand into new markets around the U.S. in which it does not currently have a retail footprint, in order to make the company’s vehicles more accessible to more customers. This is expected to bring an increase in the company’s sales numbers between now and 2030. New retail concepts will define the future look and feel of these new facilities.

Chaffin closed the recent dealer meeting by saying, “The next 10 years will be great for this brand. MMC is making a significant investment to ensure our collective future. Momentum 2030 will drive more sales, more service, more Mitsubishi vehicles on the road and more Mitsubishi dealer partners around the country. Yes, this is our time, Team Mitsubishi.”

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors