Bentley: The new Continental GT is coming

New fourth-generation Continental GT to be revealed in June

The new, fourth-generation Continental GT is to be unveiled in June, as the first car built around Bentley’s new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain.

Delivering 782 PS and 1000 Nm of torque, combined with 50 miles (80 km) of electric-only range and a CO2 figure (WLTP) of under 50 g/km, the new Continental GT marks a significant step forwards for Bentley. Not only will it be the most powerful and most dynamically capable Bentley road car in the company’s 105-year history, it will also be the most sustainable – whilst retaining the handcrafted luxury and exceptional materials that are synonymous with all Bentleys.

The latest generation of chassis technology – including active all wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic Limited Slip Differential, 48V electric active anti-roll control and new, advanced dual-valve dampers. A new design and a new suite of technology complete the latest generation of the car that has come to define the modern Bentley.

Originally unveiled in 2002, the Continental GT started the rebirth of Bentley. The car was to transform the business, catalysing a ten-fold increase in sales and redefining Bentley for the modern era. Both the design inspiration, and the performance ethos of the Continental GT, came from the R Type Continental of 1952 – the fastest four-seat car in the world at the time, which defined the concept of a luxury Grand Tourer. It was a long-distance cruiser for crossing the continent – hence the name. The Continental GT adopted the same three key design lines – the power line, the haunch, and the sloping roofline.

The impact of the Continental GT was dramatic – within four years, Bentley’s annual sales climbed from circa 1000 cars to over 10,000. A second-generation Continental GT was unveiled in Paris in 2010, with orders being taken from October and deliveries beginning at the start of 2011. The second generation launched with the W12, but was followed by a new 4.0 litre V8 option that was introduced in 2012. A third generation followed in 2018, based on a new and purpose-built platform and with a new engine, new suspension, new electrical architecture, new technology and new interior and exterior designs – together defining a new benchmark for the now highly competitive luxury GT sector.

Over the last 20 years, Continental GTs have broken speed records, and won championships and endurance races around the world. Globally, the Continental GT is Bentley’s second most popular model (behind Bentayga), and one in every three Bentleys sold is a Continental GT. Early next year, the 100,000th example of this now iconic Grand Tourer will be handcrafted at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England.

SOURCE: Bentley