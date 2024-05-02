First sketches of Škoda Enyaq RS Race: Concept study combines motorsport DNA and sustainability

The new Enyaq RS Race concept underlines Škoda’s commitment to advancing sustainability in motorsports and adds another emotional dimension to the brand

With the new Enyaq RS Race concept study, Škoda Auto is exploring new sustainability possibilities in motorsports while further enhancing the brand’s emotional appeal. Raising Škoda’s motorsport DNA to the next level, the Enyaq RS Race features an aggressive design highlighted by a massive rear wing. This concept offers insights into how motorsport technology can help accelerate the shift towards a dynamic and sustainable automotive future. It also serves as an ideal platform for the development and rigorous testing of cutting-edge electric technologies for future battery-electric production vehicles.

“Sustainability is a cornerstone of Škoda Motorsport’s strategy. As early as 2021, we ventured into the realm of electric rally cars with the Škoda Fabia RE-X1. The insights and expertise we gained from this have fed into the unique new Škoda Enyaq RS Race. This fascinating car proves that motorsport, which is deeply embedded in Škoda’s DNA, not only enhances the brand’s emotional impact but also contributes valuable experiences and technologies to upcoming Škoda road models.” Michal Hrabánek, Head of Škoda Motorsport

Powerful concept study based on the Enyaq Coupé RS

The Enyaq RS Race is based on the Škoda Enyaq Coupé RS. Equipped with all-wheel drive, the new Škoda Enyaq RS Race demonstrates the broad scope of possibilities the Volkswagen Group’s Modular electric drive matrix offers in terms of performance. With its aggressive design, the Enyaq RS Race is also a real eye-catcher, underlining its strong connection to racing and motorsport. Its broad base ensures even more stable handling, while the prominent rear wing provides the necessary downforce. The aim of the study is to gain practical knowledge through specific technical and design modifications of high-performance electric vehicles. These approaches could potentially be implemented in future production models.

“The Škoda Enyaq RS Race is not a design study that will just remain on paper; it is going to be a real car. It will be lower, wider, lighter and most importantly more dynamic. So, it was clear from the start that the design had to be aggressive with strong racing DNA. Looking at the aerodynamics, we actually designed it similar to the current Škoda Fabia RS Rally2. It has a sharply sculpted nose, dramatically widened fenders and a massive rear wing. It looks fast, even on paper, and that’s always a good start.” Daniel Petr, Senior Designer at Škoda Auto

From gaming to the rally tracks, Škoda promotes sustainability in motorsport

The Enyaq RS Race represents another innovative battery-electric concept study from Škoda Motorsport, following the recently presented Škoda Vision GT. Introduced in 2021, the Škoda Fabia RE-X1 was built on the chassis of the Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo and equipped with an 860-volt electric motor delivering a peak output of 260 kW. The homologation by the Austrian Motorsport Association AMF (ÖAMTC) enabled the Baumschlager Rallye&Racing team to compete in the Austrian Rally Championship. With the Vision GT, Škoda recently took an entirely different approach: The spectacular, all-electric single-seater was exclusively designed for the Gran Turismo 7 PlayStation game. The concept study, inspired by the 1100 OHC Spider from 1957, expands Škoda’s presence in the digital racing world.

All these concept vehicles underscore Škoda’s commitment to advancing sustainability within motorsport. The Fabia Rally2 already runs on 100% sustainable fossil-free fuel in the WRC2, providing an ideal testbed for evaluating the technical viability, resilience, and durability of new electromobility innovations under extreme conditions.

