Acura ZDX Type S races to the clouds as Pikes Peak International Hill Climb’s first all-electric pace car

102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb to be paced by the 2024 Acura ZDX Type S, the historic race's first all-electric pace car

The all-electric 2024 Acura ZDX Type S will be the first all-electric pace car at the 102nd running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb brought to you by Gran Turismo on June 23. Driving the ZDX Type S pace car up the challenging 12.42-mile hill climb will be pro BMX athlete, car tuner and amateur drifter Coco Zurita.

With nearly 500 horsepower and 544 lb. ft of torque delivered at all altitudes, the all-electric ZDX Type S—the performance brand’s first all-electric model—will pace the field on the challenging mountain course with dual-motor all-wheel drive, a low center of gravity with near 50/50 weight distribution, height adjustable air suspension, performance-tuned adaptive dampers and massive 15.6-inch Brembo™ front brakes with 6-piston calipers.

Known as the Race to the Clouds, Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is one of America’s longest running motorsports competitions. Since 1916, drivers from all over the world and a wide variety of vehicles from multiple motorsports disciplines have raced against the clock as they take on the 156-turn course, starting at 9,390 feet and climbing to the 14,115-foot summit.

Originally from Santiago, Chile, Zurita has been riding BMX since he was 14 years old and ranks among the top BMX athletes in the world, and has competed in over a dozen X Games with multiple podiums. Now living in Los Angeles, he first engaged with Acura to build a custom 2023 Acura Integra that debuted at the 2022 SEMA Show, followed by a 2024 Acura TLX Type S build that debuted at the 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. He has experience in amateur drifting and has competed in the Unlimited AWD class at Global Time Attack.

This is Acura’s 10th year as the official Pikes Peak International Hill Climb pace car with other notable entries including the second-generation NSX first serving in 2015 and prototype TLX Type S in 2020.

Acura and Honda Racing Corporation USA (HRC US) will field two Integras in the 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: the HRC-developed Acura Integra Type S DE5 driven by Katherine Legge in the Time Attack 1 division, and the Honda of America Racing Team’s (HART) Acura Integra A-Spec driven by Paul Hubers in the Pikes Peak Open division. More information on Acura’s entries is available here.

SOURCE: Acura