Cenntro develops second-generation hydrogen fuel cell Class 8 semi-tractor and receives EPA certification

Features rapid refueling while producing zero emissions

Cenntro Inc. (“Cenntro” or the “Company”), a pioneering electric commercial vehicle company with advanced, market-validated, and purpose-built vehicles, today announced the development of its second-generation hydrogen fuel cell Class 8 semi-tractor, the “BM860H”. The vehicle has received certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”).

Developed by Cenntro’s wholly owned subsidiary, Bison Motors Inc., the BM860H builds on the foundation of its predecessor with key performance enhancements. The vehicle is powered by a 210kW hydrogen fuel cell system and provides an estimated driving range of up to 528 miles with a full payload. The vehicle features rapid refueling capabilities while producing zero emissions.

The BM860H meets all applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (“FMVSS”) and has obtained EPA certification while certification from the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) is currently under review.

Cenntro plans for key components for the BM860H to be sourced primarily from U.S. based manufacturers, with final assembly taking place at Cenntro’s production facility in Southern California.

“This achievement marks an important milestone for our team and for hydrogen vehicle technology in the commercial sector,” said Peter Wang, Chairman and CEO of Cenntro. “I commend our team for their hard work and dedication in bringing this next-generation vehicle to completion.”

SOURCE: Cenntro