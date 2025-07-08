Innoviz Technologies ships first InnovizTwo LiDAR units from Fabrinet’s high-volume production line

Innoviz Technologies Ltd., a leading Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, announced today the shipment of the first InnovizTwo LiDAR units from Fabrinet's high-volume production line

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (the “Company” or “Innoviz”), a leading Tier-1 supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, announced today the shipment of the first InnovizTwo LiDAR units from Fabrinet’s high-volume production line. This marks a major milestone in Innoviz’s journey to mass-produce its InnovizTwo LiDAR technology for the autonomous vehicle industry.

The production ramp-up at Fabrinet’s facility follows months of collaboration and extensive training, ensuring that all production procedures meet Innoviz’s rigorous quality standards. Following this thorough preparation process, the first units have been successfully assembled. With this shipment, Innoviz has taken a significant step toward delivering high-volume production while maintaining an outstanding quality process to meet its customers’ requirements.

“Shipping the first InnovizTwo units from Fabrinet is a critical achievement for us,” said Ido Luski, Innoviz’s Co-Chief Operation Officer. “This milestone proves that we are well positioned to ramp up production, scale our operations and meet growing demand efficiently and cost effectively at the highest automotive-grade standard.”

As recently announced by Innoviz, Fabrinet is Innoviz’s chosen manufacturing partner for the InnovizTwo LiDAR product platform. Fabrinet’s global footprint of manufacturing sites spread across the United States and Asia enables Innoviz to scale production to volume efficiently and cost-effectively. With this first shipment, Innoviz moves closer to meeting the growing demand for scalable autonomous vehicle solutions for automotive OEMs and mobility companies worldwide.

SOURCE: PR Newswire