Autoneum: Flexi-Light PET: Outstanding, sustainable sound insulation for vehicles

Polyurethane foam has traditionally been used to reduce noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) in vehicles, contributing to passenger comfort. At the Automotive Acoustics Conference in Constance, Germany, Autoneum presented a polyester felt-based sound insulation system that is lightweight, resilient and shapeable, thus combining best-in-class acoustic performance and precise contours with enhanced recyclability.

Flexi-Light PET is manufactured from a novel blend of polyester fibers that is primarily sourced from recycled PET. Through a state-of-the-art production process, Autoneum can adjust the fibers’ orientation to produce a proprietary felt with mechanical and acoustic properties comparable to polyurethane foam. The material is flexible and can be molded into 3D shapes, making it an ideal insulation material for interior components with complex contours, such as carpets and inner dashes.

Composed entirely of PET — up to 90% of which is recycled content — Flexi-Light PET can be used as a decoupler in conjunction with other PET-based technologies within Autoneum’s product portfolio to support full circularity, allowing for the reuse of production waste and end-of-life recycling of the product. Flexi-Light PET is the latest addition to Autoneum’s Pure technologies, which are intended to offer an excellent environmental performance throughout the entire product life cycle.

This innovation builds on the Flexi-Loft technology, which is made from a blend of recycled cotton and polyester fibers and was initially introduced by Autoneum in 2021.

Flexi-Light PET is currently available worldwide as insulation for automotive carpets.

