The Kia EV5: an authentic SUV powering Kia’s electrification vision

Kia has today launched the Kia EV5, an authentic fully electric mid-sized SUV (C-SUV) designed to meet the everyday demands of modern families and active lifestyles. Built on Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated electric vehicle (EV) architecture, Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV5 brings together expressive design, versatile usability and advanced electric performance for exceptional everyday practicality.

Entering the fast-growing C-SUV segment, the EV5 joins Kia’s expanding EV lineup — which includes the EV3, EV4, EV6, and EV9 — offering bold SUV styling and features suited for both family comfort and outdoor adventure. It further underscores the brand’s commitment to accessible, sustainable mobility for modern living and leisure.

Ready to lead Kia’s global EV expansion

As an important addition to Kia’s electrification strategy, the EV5 is designed to accelerate the global transition to zero-emissions mobility. Its launch marks a key milestone in expanding access to dedicated EVs, while strengthening Kia’s presence in core international markets.

“The EV5 represents a significant step in Kia’s shift toward electrified mobility,” said Kia President and CEO, Ho Sung Song. “This vehicle was developed not only to expand our electric lineup, but to make EV ownership more practical and appealing to a broader range of drivers. With the EV5’s global launch, we’re reinforcing our presence in key markets including Korea, Europe and North America, and continuing our commitment to making sustainable mobility more accessible worldwide.”

Inspired by nature, defined by design

Rooted in Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the all-electric EV5 presents a confident, robust presence. Purpose-built for the C-SUV segment, it pairs assertive design with well-balanced proportions. Measuring 4,610 mm in length with a 2,750 mm wheelbase, it also delivers the spaciousness and presence expected of a true SUV.

At the front, a wide nose and solid bonnet project strength and stability, while the three-dimensional ‘Star Map’ daytime running lights and precision detailing introduce a new interpretation of Kia’s digital tiger face —clean, high-tech and distinctive. Rugged bumpers and abroad skid plate emphasize its assertive stance, while subtle design cues such as the diagonal-pattern lower intake and body-colored trim add a sporty, premium feel.

Viewed from the side, the EV5’s boxy yet dynamic silhouette reflects Kia’s pursuit of harmony through contrast. Geometric surfacing and bold vertical lines create strong visual volume, while square fenders, a prominent shoulder line, and sculpted wheel arches reinforce its futuristic SUV character. A rearward-shifted D-pillar maximizes rear-seat visibility and draws attention to the generous cargo area. Unique 19-inch wheels showcase the ‘Opposites United’ design language through the interplay of rich volume and sharp, geometric patterns.

At the rear, a wide, clean tailgate and vertically extended rear lamps anchor the design, balancing sophistication with strength. A solid, technical rear bumper visually grounds the design, completing its authentic SUV stance ready for everyday life and outdoor adventure alike.

A smart, spacious sanctuary

Inside, the EV5 offers a sanctuary of smart, flexible space, forming new shapes and environments that blur the boundaries between natural and crafted elements. The calm, minimalist interior features a panoramic wide display that integrates a 12.3-inch cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and a dedicated 5-inch climate control panel into a slim, horizontal cockpit, enhancing the sense of openness. A dynamic ambient lighting system embedded in the dashboard completes the refined, future-ready atmosphere.

The wide center console introduces a new layout that maximizes storage and usability for both front and rear passengers. Its sliding tray extends access to the second row, providing flexible storage or an additional surface when needed. Rear seat-back tables enhance everyday convenience, offering a stable space for reading, watching media, or securely holding mobile devices and tablets. Comfort and practicality are further enhanced by a rear sliding armrest with cupholders and a small-item holder.

The second-row full flat folding seats fold nearly to zero degrees, seamlessly connecting with the luggage area to create a continuous, versatile space ideal for everyday needs, outdoor activities, or overnight stays. A three-zone climate control system and ergonomically designed relaxation comfort seats with massage and recline functions create a lounge-like atmosphere, delivering relaxation on every journey.

Built for real life, ready for anywhere

The EV5 is available with two nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery options (60.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh), offering up to 530 km of WLTP-estimated range and DC fast charging from 10-80% in just 30 minutes. Built to perform in diverse driving conditions, the EV5 features traction-enhancing all-wheel drive, regenerative braking and Kia’s new i-Pedal 3.0 system, which lets drivers fine-tune the level of regenerative braking and enjoy smooth, intuitive one-pedal driving for greater control and comfort.

With Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and future-ready Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities, the EV5 can also transform into a mobile power source – ideal for camping, worksites, or emergency situations.

For even greater utility, the EV5 offers practical towing capacity, allowing drivers to bring along bikes, gear, or small trailers for weekend adventures. Trailer mode automatically detects trailer weight and adjusts the estimated driving range accordingly. Towing capacity reaches up to 1,200 kg in Korea and Europe (1,800 lbs in North America).

Inside, Kia’s next generation connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) powers a Panoramic Wide Display with customizable display themes bringing added enjoyment for young families. The system supports Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates and enables customers to purchase a variety of digital features through the Kia Connect Store. Digital Key 2.0, fingerprint recognition, the Kia AI Assistant and the Harman Kardon premium sound system contribute to a seamless, high-tech user experience.

Adding to the sensory appeal, the Bold Motion Symphony defines Kia’s distinctive and future-oriented sound identity, providing customers with a consistent and harmonious acoustic experience that complements the brand’s unique exterior design and underscores its vision for future mobility.

“The EV5 is designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life,” said Spencer Cho, Vice President and Head of Global Business Planning Sub-Division. “It offers the kind of range, charging convenience, and smart interior technology and comfort that make electric driving feel natural, whether you’re commuting, spending time outdoors, or enjoying the freedom to power your life anywhere with V2L and V2G. With its smart connectivity features and versatile energy capabilities, the EV5 exemplifies Kia’s vision of delivering a true home away from home.”

Confidence in every condition

Engineered for the demands of diverse driving conditions, the EV5 delivers safety, stability, and peace of mind as standard. Designed to meet and exceed global standards, the EV5 offers a level of safety that is in line with Euro NCAP 5-Star rating and KNCAP Grade 1, supported by a reinforced body structure, seven airbags and Kia’s latest suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Key technologies include Highway Driving Assist 2 with Hands-On Detection (HDA 2 with HOD), which helps maintain safe following distances, keeps the vehicle centered in its lane, and assists with smooth lane changes and positioning on highways. Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) helps steer, accelerate and brake into tight parking spaces — even when controlled remotely —using ultrasonic sensors to detect and avoid obstacles.

Additional safety features such as Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) work together to enhance driver awareness and reduce the risk of potential collisions.

Together, these advanced safety technologies help drivers and passengers – especially young families – travel with greater confidence and comfort in any situation.

Electric mobility, for the real world

The Kia EV5 marks a significant step forward in Kia’s global electrification strategy. With its bold SUV styling, versatile interior and real-world tech functionality, it is designed to meet the everyday needs of customers around the world.

The global rollout will begin in the second half of 2025, starting in Korea and Europe, with North American sales to follow in early 2026.

The Kia EV5* Trim Base Line GT-Line Overall length 4,610mm Overall Width 1,875mm Height

(incl. roof rack) 1,675mm Wheelbase 2,750mm Ground clearance 2WD 167mm 4WD 167mm Head room 1st row 1,075mm 2nd row 1,024mm Leg room 1st row 1,117mm 2nd row 1,041mm Shoulder room 1st row 1,465mm 2nd row 1,425mm Maximum cargo capacity (liters) (VDA/SAE) Behind 2nd row 566 / 965 w/ rear seats folded 1,650 / 2,080 Frunk capacity (liters) 44.4 Battery capacity (kWh) 60.3 / 81.4 81.4 All-electric range (km, WLTP) 530 505 Charging time (min. DC 10-80%) 30 Charging power (AC/DC kW) 11/150 Power output (kW) 160 Acceleration (0-100km/h, seconds) 8.4 Towing capacity (kg) 1,200 Transmission 2WD Wheel size (inches) 18 19

* Features, technology and claimed figures may differ depending on the market.

