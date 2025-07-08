Motive debuts AI-powered positive driving to celebrate and reinforce safe driving behaviors

Motive is the only provider with a dedicated Safety Team reviewing driving events in real-time to ensure smart decisions are recognized and rewarded

Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, today announced the global availability of Positive Driving, a new AI model that automatically identifies positive driver behaviors, such as quickly reacting to obstacles to avoid collisions or creating a safe following distance when cut off by another vehicle. By automatically surfacing these moments in real time, insights from Positive Driving enable managers to lead coaching sessions with recognition, foster a more motivating safety culture, and reduce accidents and turnover.

Recognition is one of the most powerful ways for boosting morale, increasing engagement, and retaining drivers. With AI, Motive makes it easy by automatically spotting and surfacing positive driving moments in real time. With AI-powered recognition, companies can create a more engaged workforce, resulting in an average of 64% fewer safety incidents and 43% lower turnover. In industries like transportation and logistics—where annual turnover rates can often exceed 90% and safety risks are a real concern—companies that start with positive reinforcement see better outcomes: fewer collisions, lower attrition, and higher employee satisfaction.

Motive’s Positive Driving feature is powered by highly accurate AI to automatically identify smart driving behaviors before the industry’s only expert Safety Team validates them within seconds. Combined with Motive’s industry-leading unsafe behavior detection, Positive Driving provides a comprehensive view of driver performance, enabling managers to coach constructively, celebrate smart decisions, and run safer programs.

“Rewarding exceptional driving performance is more than a nice-to-have—it’s a strategic lever,” said Karol Smith, Director of Transport Safety at Estes Forwarding Worldwide. “One of our drivers avoided what could have been a really bad accident when a truck made an illegal U-turn right in front of him. Motive Positive Driving gave us instant visibility into his quick thinking, and we were able to praise him for his defensive driving.”

“With Positive Driving, we’re giving companies an easy way to recognize excellence on the road in order to build trust and increase employee engagement,” said Hemant Banavar, Chief Product Officer at Motive. “By automatically surfacing the moments that matter, Positive Driving turns everyday decisions into powerful coaching opportunities that lead to safer fleets and stronger teams.”

The following Positive Driving event insights are available in the Motive Dashboard today:

Identifies when a driver shows exceptional awareness by quickly reacting to unexpected obstacles, such as swerving vehicles, road debris, animals, or pedestrians Safe Distancing: Detects when a driver slows down quickly and creates a safe following distance after being cut off by another vehicle

Positive Driving redefines how companies use AI Dashcams to automate building safer, more productive fleet operations. Managers can be confident they won’t miss safe driving moments worth celebrating, nor will they waste time manually sifting through and tagging hours of trip footage. They’re equipped with positive examples to praise drivers at scale, rather than solely focusing on unsafe behaviors, encouraging their team to be more willing to accept and apply feedback.

