Stellantis introduces simplified, value-packed connected services for US customers

Stellantis is making connected services clearer and more valuable for its U.S. customers with a simplified, two-tier offering available on Dodge, Jeep®, Ram and FIAT brand vehicles starting this month. The new packages bundle the most popular features into easy-to-understand options, designed to fit a wide range of customer needs.

Two new connected services packages

Connect ONE

Included at no extra cost and active for 10 years from the date of purchase or lease, Connect One gives customers convenient access to essential features, such as:

Over-the-air (OTA) software updates

Vehicle health reports, alerts and service scheduling

Automatic SOS calls and recall notifications

Remote lock and unlock via the brand app

Digital Key for smartphone-based access and engine start (when available)

In-vehicle games

EV charging controls and management tools

Basic navigation

Connect Wi-Fi PLUS

A premium subscription that adds advanced connectivity, control and convenience with unlimited Wi-Fi data:

Wi-Fi Hotspot: Connect up to eight devices with fast, reliable internet on the go

Connect up to eight devices with fast, reliable internet on the go Advanced Remote Operations: Start your vehicle, activate climate control, locate it with horn/lights

Start your vehicle, activate climate control, locate it with horn/lights Stolen Vehicle Tracking: Supports recovery if your vehicle is stolen

Supports recovery if your vehicle is stolen Drive Alerts: Set boundaries for speed, location and time — ideal for shared vehicle use

Set boundaries for speed, location and time — ideal for shared vehicle use Voice Assistant: Hands-free control for vehicle functions and smart home integration

Hands-free control for vehicle functions and smart home integration Connected Navigation: Real-time traffic updates, speed camera alerts, fuel prices, map updates and last-mile guidance

Real-time traffic updates, speed camera alerts, fuel prices, map updates and last-mile guidance Alexa Built-in: Amazon Alexa voice assistant embedded into the vehicle

Customers can try Connect Wi-Fi Plus for three months at no charge, if enrolled within 30 days of a new vehicle purchase or lease. After the trial, the subscription is $17.99/month.

Designed with customers in mind

The Connect ONE package significantly extends the duration of several safety and vehicle performance services, doubling the duration of vehicle health and service-scheduling features from five to 10 years and extending remote lock/unlock access from three months to 10 years.

“We’ve been listening to our customers and simplifying connected services to give them more value, more clarity and more control,” said Cristiani Campos, senior vice president of the software business unit, Stellantis. “By including essential software for the full life of the vehicle and bundling popular features like Wi-Fi, we are giving our customers a connected experience that works better for everyday needs.”

Availability and additional information

The new packages are available for eligible new and used Dodge, Jeep, Ram and FIAT vehicles beginning this month (July 2025)

Chrysler and Alfa Romeo vehicles will follow shortly after

Owners can manage services via the brand app or website

Existing customers with eligible vehicles can activate the new services starting this month

Feature availability may vary by brand, model, trim level and vehicle equipment. Not all features are available on all vehicles.

SiriusXM satellite radio and optional services like Hands-free Active Driving remain unchanged. The connected services structure for 2025 and earlier model-year Dodge Durango, Chrysler Pacifica and Jeep Compass vehicles is also unchanged.

Getting started

Customers activate Connected Services at the dealership. The Connect ONE package is automatically included with the vehicle. The optional Connect Wi-Fi PLUS trial can be activated during set up.

Customers in Canada will see similar changes later this year. Stellantis is developing enhanced Connected Services offerings for additional markets worldwide.

SOURCE: Stellantis