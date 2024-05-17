Geely Preface makes grand overseas debut in Saudi Arabia

In May 2024, Geely Auto once again swept the Middle East market with an innovative and high-quality model

In May 2024, Geely Auto once again swept the Middle East market with an innovative and high-quality model. The new Preface made its overseas debut in Saudi Arabia, with its high quality and outstanding technological features. Further expanding Geely’s global product lineup, while demonstrating Geely’s leading technological capacity. Facing the intense competition in the C-class sedan segment of the Saudi market with its exquisite exterior and outstanding technological features. The Preface is emerging as a new premier choice for Saudi consumers seeking a high-quality lifestyle.

The new Preface utilizes Geely’s world-class CMA architecture, constructed to global leading automotive standards, combined with the powerful 2.0TD + 7DCT powertrain, preface helps you easily navigate any road conditions and start a wonderful journey. Additionally, the Preface is equipped with a 13.2-inch central control screen + 10.2-inch dashboard, ensuring a smooth in-car experience at your fingertips. The cabin also features a Harman Infinity premium sound system, Crafting an immersive audio visual experience, born with exceptional sound，, along with wireless charging, electrically adjustable seats, and other rich technological configurations, providing Saudi consumers with a high-quality product experience suitable for both dynamic and serene settings.

Saudi Arabia marks the inaugural destination for the international debut of the new Preface, it brings highly innovative, high-quality products to Saudi consumers, while also pioneering a new luxury driving experience. Alex Gu, General Manager of Geely Auto Middle East, said at this press conference: “Our dedication to leadership and excellence remains steadfast, and the new Preface exemplifies our promise to deliver not just cars with high-quality, but unforgettable and enduring experiences.”

Mr. Fahad bin Saad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding Co., also shared his anticipation for the future growth of the new Preface, “The new Preface epitomizes our vision for the future of ICE sedans in Saudi Arabia. From its exceptional performance to its striking aesthetics, the new Preface is meticulously engineered to not only meet but exceed the expectations of discerning drivers.”

Geely Auto is committed to provide global consumers with high-value products that integrates outstanding design and cutting-edge technology, crafting unprecedented mobility experiences for our customers.

SOURCE: Geely