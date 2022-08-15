Does the US approach to cyber security make WP.29 redundant?

From July 2022, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s (UNECE) WP.29 regulations on cyber security—UN Regulation No. 155 (R155)—became mandatory for all vehicle types. By the same month in 2024, it will apply to all vehicles produced in signatory countries, including those in the EU, the UK, and Japan.

Of the non-signatories, perhaps the most prominent is the US, which abides by its own Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). However, while it does not officially recognise UN type approvals, the importance of cyber security to the nation’s automotive industry is still clear.