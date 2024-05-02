British Gas and Toyota partner to deliver Toyota HomeCharge

British Gas has expanded its partnership with Toyota to launch Toyota HomeCharge, the first domestic wallbox chargepoint designed exclusively for Toyota electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles

Toyota retail customers who order a new electric car or van between 3 April and 1 July 2024 will receive a free charging solution, including the installation of its ABB Terra 3 home charger and associated maintenance service by qualified British Gas engineers.

Customers who order their new electric vehicle after this period will be able to purchase Toyota HomeCharge for £1,095 at any nationwide Toyota centre and charging installations will start in May.

Toyota HomeCharge represents the vehicle manufacturers first investment into at-home charging solutions. Drivers will be able to easily manage their charging requirements in the MyToyota app as well as set personalised schedules to charge at a time when energy is cheaper.

British Gas and Toyota have had a strategic partnership over the past three years to help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the UK. During this time, the energy provider has installed more than 1,500 Hive EV chargers at Toyota and Lexus customers’ homes.

Kim Royds, Head of Mobility at Centrica, said: “To get more electric vehicles on the UK’s roads, we must see greater collaboration and knowledge sharing between industry leaders, OEMs and energy providers. That’s exactly what we set out to do in partnering with Toyota – and it reaffirms our ambition to help drivers seamlessly transition into low emission vehicles. “Access to at-home charging remains one of the key barriers to electric vehicle adoption and our long-term partnership with Toyota is designed to tackle this. The vehicle manufacturer has trusted us to work collaboratively to develop products and solutions that will give their customers greater control over their electrification experience. We look forward to working more closely with Toyota in the years ahead.”

Lloyd Wilson, General Manager of Electrification at Toyota (GB) said: “We are looking forward to our successful collaboration with British Gas moving to the next level with the introduction of Toyota and Lexus-branded HomeCharge wallboxes. HomeCharge is designed to work with both our MyToyota and Lexus Link+ Apps and our wide range of electrified models – both cars and vans – to give our customers a convenient, reliable and flexible means of charging their vehicle at home. British Gas has the extensive experience and depth of technical resources to provide a trusted installation and support service as we roll out this important new product.”

British Gas and Hive are providing customers with simple and affordable tariffs, including SmartCharge – the cheapest way to charge an electric vehicle in the UK.

SOURCE: Centrica