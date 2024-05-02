eSync Alliance updates specification to accelerate software-defined vehicle development with greater collaboration on automotive OTA

Today we are proud to launch the latest version of our standard-setting specification for over-the-air (OTA) data exchange, available now to eSync Alliance members

Today we are proud to launch the latest version of our standard-setting specification for over-the-air (OTA) data exchange, available now to eSync Alliance members. The new Version 2.2 eSync specification emphasizes interoperability, enabling greater collaboration among automakers and suppliers, and accelerating the development of the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV).

Version 2.2 draws on the accumulated experiences of Alliance members in implementing numerous OTA programs to clarify and tighten the specifications, minimizing the potential for divergent interpretations and implementations. Based on the three-level Server-Client-Agent architecture of eSync, the new specifications ensure that devices with agents from numerous sources can quickly be integrated into the common OTA data pipeline. This is crucial to accelerating the development of the SDV, which depends on reliable connectivity and upgradability of software in every electronic device in the car. At the same time, the eSync Alliance’s Compliance Working Group has launched an eSync Agent Validation Tool, providing users with a robust capability to test their eSync implementations. The web-based interface allows for full OTA message verification. Its launch gives automakers confidence that a Tier-1 supplier’s eSync Agent is both compliant and interoperable with other suppliers’ devices.

The only standardized bi-directional OTA pipeline available for the automotive industry, eSync enables automakers to seamlessly deliver remote vehicle updates that can reach every area of the vehicle. Manufacturers can also receive diagnostic data back from a vehicle through the same data pipeline. At eSync’s core is the eSync Alliance, a non-profit trade association that encourages collaboration between OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to define and advance a standardized multi-company approach for automotive OTA.

Mike Gardner, Executive Director of the eSync Alliance, said: “With Version 2.2 of our specification, we’re standardizing the standard. Users of eSync technology can rest assured that, by implementing the latest edition of the specification and making use of the Agent Validation Tool, they’re able to create interoperable solutions that will shape the software defined vehicles (SDVs) of the future. Version 2.2 is about practical improvements that make eSync technology a consistent solution for OEMs and Tier-1s, and is the step change that will facilitate significant growth in the years to come.”

SOURCE: eSync Alliance