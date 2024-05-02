GAC debuts in Costa Rica with a star-studded brand launch and, attends EXPOMOVIL 2024

GAC has demonstrated its strategic commitment to the Latin American market with a successful brand launch in Costa Rica followed by a prominent presence at EXPOMOVIL 2024

GAC has demonstrated its strategic commitment to the Latin American market with a successful brand launch in Costa Rica followed by a prominent presence at EXPOMOVIL 2024. These initiatives are part of GAC’s broader efforts to establish a strong foothold in a region that is experiencing rapid automotive market growth, offering significant potential to build robust rapport among local buyers.

On April 10, GAC hosted a high-profile brand launch event at the prestigious Campo Lago in Santa Ana, announcing the arrival of the innovation-led brand to the Costa Rican market. The event was graced by multiple dignitaries including the country’s Vice President Stephan Brunner, Former President Jose María Figueres, Chinese Counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs Yu Shanjun, as well as prominent business figures, highlighting the importance of GAC’s entry into the country.

The event kicked off with a welcome address by renowned television host Randall Vargas, followed by a presentation from General Manager of GAC Costa Rica Allan Sime that outlined the company’s global vision and its strategic plans for the Costa Rican market.

The launch featured an impressive lineup of GAC’s latest models, including the EMZOOM, a trendsetting SUV; EMKOO, a technologically pioneering 5-seater; All New GS8, a luxury-positioned SUV; and GS4, a compact crossover.

GAC’s diverse portfolio was further expanded at EXPOMOVIL 2024, Costa Rica’s largest automotive exhibition accounting for 30% of the country’s annual vehicle sales.

Moreover, GAC rounded out its offerings in Costa Rica with the GS3 and M6 Pro, a premium MPV designed for the luxury market. The six vehicles on display at the auto show are expected to satisfy a wide spectrum of demands for buyers in the country.

The show also offered showgoers an opportunity to test drive the All-New GS8 on an off-road course in an impressive display of its all-terrain performance.

South America holds strategic importance in GAC’s global expansion endeavors. The recent unveiling of a flagship showroom in Santiago, located in Chile’s largest automotive hub, underscores GAC’s dedication to regional growth. GAC’s foray into Costa Rica illustrates the company’s commitment to deliver cutting-edge mobility solutions and premium-quality vehicles, cementing its foothold in the South American market. Led by the mission to embrace “Where Craft Meets Technology”, GAC is redefining the mobility experience for consumers with unparalleled driving pleasure and convenience.

SOURCE: GAC