Is VW the AI bellwether among automakers?

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution promises to reshape the way people and goods move as well as the way mobility companies do business. Roughly defined as machines capable of performing cognitive functions usually associated with the human mind, AI applications are rapidly improving in capability and scope. For mobility players battling squeezed margins, slowing sales and constantly changing consumer preferences, AI could become the new table stakes. But against the current economic backdrop of slowing sales, tightening emissions requirements, and volatile geopolitics, what sort of investment roadmap makes the most sense?