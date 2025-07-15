Cenntro announces orders for 260 newly introduced Logistar® 210 model

Recently introduced model offers significant upgrades in features, technology and quality

Cenntro Inc. (“Cenntro” or “the Company”), a pioneering electric commercial vehicle company with advanced, market-validated, and purpose-built vehicles, today announced it received 260 orders for its newly introduced Logistar® 210 (“LS210”) model during the first half of 2025.

The LS210 is Cenntro’s next-generation model, designed to replace the previous LS200 with significant upgrades in features, technology, and overall quality. Since its official launch earlier this year, Cenntro has sold and fulfilled delivery for 12 LS210 units to customers in Europe.

Orders for the LS210 have primarily been placed for fulfillment in the European and Southeast Asian markets. The LS210 is available in multiple configurations, including cargo van, passenger van, and cargo truck, making it adaptable for a wide range of commercial applications.

“LS210 is a versatile model suited for various operational needs,” said Peter Wang, Chairman and CEO of Cenntro. “We’re pleased with the strong response from customers across multiple regions.”

The LS210 continues Cenntro’s commitment to providing purpose-built electric vehicles that meet the evolving needs of global commercial transportation.

SOURCE: Cenntro