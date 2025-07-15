Adient launches mechanical massage seating innovation

Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, has launched a new mechanical massage seat solution

Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, has launched a new mechanical massage seat solution. The innovation debuted in automaker GAC-Trumpchi’s new PHEV model M8. The vehicle features three-row seats and an industry-first massage system supplied by Adient that redefines auto seating comfort.

Adient’s mechanical massage solution uses a 3D massage module that precisely simulates professional kneading techniques, delivering much stronger effects in relieving occupant fatigue than traditional pneumatic massage solutions. Drawing from both western fascia therapy and traditional Chinese medical philosophy, it offers targeted relief for back and lumbar discomfort based on professional massage experience. View a short video of the system here: https://youtu.be/pMBg5jAut7A

Adient’s system meets stringent auto industry standards. It features a flexible protruding structure for everyday comfort and deep massage, a rapid pressure relief valve for safety during collisions, and a multi-layer wear-resistant assembly to ensure long-term durability.

Featuring smart controls with multiple modes and strengths, this solution offers personalized massage experiences. Its small size is compatible with heating and ventilation and also supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, enabling continuous improvement over time.

This innovation not only fills a gap in massage capabilities for in-vehicle applications but also sets a new benchmark for seating comfort, especially in deep-recline seating formats.

With mass production now underway, Adient’s mechanical massage solution will soon appear in more mid- to high-end models across the China market. The product is also getting attention in the Americas and Europe as Adient’s customers look to improve comfort systems in their vehicles.

SOURCE: Adient