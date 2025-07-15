In China and for China: BMW Group partners with Momenta to set the benchmark for smart, symbiotic and safe automated driving

BMW Group and Momenta: industry leading partners join forces

BMW Group is expanding its footprint in China’s digital innovation landscape with a new partnership focused exclusively on the Chinese market.

In collaboration with Momenta, a leading Chinese ADAS technology provider, BMW will co-develop advanced driver assistance solutions specifically for the BMW product portfolio offered in China – starting with Neue Klasse.

The cooperation builds on the BMW driving philosophy, combining Intelligent Interaction, Control and ADAS for the maximum benefit of the driver in all situations.

Dr. Mihiar Ayoubi, Senior Vice President, Driving Experience, BMW Group:

“This collaboration of partners sharing the same mindset, will enable us to offer our customers in China a very unique automated driving experience.

We are combining 20+ years of pioneering safety with locally trained driving knowledge and state of the art Chinese AI technology.”

Sean Green, President and CEO of BMW Group Region China, adds:

“This expands BMW’s collaboration with Chinese tech players from digital ecosystems and AI based user interaction into the realm of the ADAS domain.”

The focus of the partnership is software development and integration specifically for Chinese road-networks, traffic-conditions and user expectations, utilising advanced AI algorithms and data driven development methods.

SOURCE: BMW Group