GRIDSERVE: Electric vehicle charging innovation in 2030 and beyond

Electric vehicles continue to push the boundary of what’s possible on today’s roads, making life easier and more sustainable.

And in the age of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the landscape of EV charging is set to shift even more.

Over the next five years and beyond, EV charging technology will continue to improve and at GRIDSERVE we’re leading the way.

Rather than a revolutionary technological leap, we see it being a series of incremental improvements that make the charging experience more seamless, faster and even more accessible.

Let’s take a look at some of the future highlights, from how fast your EV will charge to how you can use an electric car to power your home.

Charging speeds and battery technology

Over time, it’s likely we’ll see the time it takes to charge from 20-80% fall to around five minutes.

That’s a combination of an increase in the number of electric vehicles capable of charging at over 300kW plus the rollout of even faster chargers. For example, BYD’s e⁴ Megawatt Flash Charging technology can deliver up to 1,000kW (1MW) – that’s enough for almost 200 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

The era of solid-state EV batteries will also be a game-changer. Solid-state technology allows both faster charging speeds but also smaller, more efficient batteries.

For example, a 60kWh solid-state battery could provide over 300 miles of range thanks to improved battery efficiency compared to now, where you’d need a 100kWh battery to achieve the same mileage. A smaller battery means less weight, too, further increasing range.

Why it matters to you: Faster charging means you’ll need to stop for less time. While longer ranges mean even more freedom to travel without compromise.

Smart charging integration powered by AI

Better integration between charge point operators and automotive manufacturers will bring an even more seamless charging experience for customers.

Artificial intelligence will be the cornerstone of this integration, analysing a flow of data that revolutionises the customer experience.

This includes technology such as Plug & Charge becoming more widespread. That’s where a charger automatically recognises you and your car, and charging starts as soon as you drive up and plug in.

Linked to this is advanced battery pre-conditioning and improved thermal battery management. If a car knows where you’re going and what charger you’ll be visiting, it can prepare the car so it’s ready to start charging at top speed as soon as you plug in.

The better integration and learning of driver habits will also mean improved roaming between UK and Europe, making cross-border EV road trips even easier.

Why it matters to you: Integration will make the charging experience more convenient and more reliable than ever before.

Bidirectional charging to power your home and the grid

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) technology is emerging fast. Some EVs now let you power your home or return energy to the grid during peak demand, something that is especially useful for UK households with solar panels and smart energy tariffs.

These areas will continue to grow, especially for fleets, as systems evolve to better manage energy distribution and make the most of the electricity available. This could also include better use of renewable energy sources and battery storage systems.

Why it matters to you: V2G and V2H technology can massively help with your household bills, putting more money in your pocket.

Electrification of heavy goods vehicles

The Electric Freightway project is already moving the needle on the decarbonisation of the heavy goods sector and over the next decade we’ll see an increase in the number of electric heavy goods vehicle (eHGVs) on the road.

Alongside the trucks, we’ll need the charging infrastructure to match – that means megawatt chargers at motorway services and private charging depots.

Why it matters to you: Electric trucks are quieter, helping to reducing noise pollution for anyone living near a main road. Switching to electric will also have a massive impact on improving local air quality, plus the nation’s carbon footprint.

Dynamic wireless charging

The technology for wireless charging already exists and has been around for almost a decade but because it’s less efficient that plugging in and the cost of installation is high, it’s never really taken off.

That said, in-road systems are being trialled for specific use cases. It’s unlikely you’ll be able to drive down a motorway while charging but a world where private hire vehicles who are waiting in taxi ranks can charge without the need to plug in is a much closer reality.

Why it matters you: Any new charging technology will make owning an EV easier and more accessible, increasing the number of places electric power can be used.

