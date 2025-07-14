How will autonomy reshape insurance and risk assessment?

The automotive insurance industry has built up a well-established risk model over the years, tweaking it along the way in light of new technology developments. Fundamentally, underwriters assess risk on a combination of the individual driver’s attributes (driving history, age, home address, etc.) and the vehicle’s attributes (make, model, content level, etc.) In Europe and many other markets, about 80% of the risk is based on the vehicle and 20% on the driver. But what happens to that model with autonomous vehicles (AVs)?