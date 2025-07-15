Teewing introduces GT4: A 2,400W performance electric scooter under $1,000

Teewing, an innovator in high-performance electric scooters, proudly announces the launch of its new Teewing GT4, a single-motor powerhouse designed for riders demanding premium speed, range, and features—all under the $1,000 mark.
The GT4 redefines the value equation:
- 2,400 W Peak Power (1,500 W nominal) rear hub motor—making it one of the fastest single-motor scooters in its price class, with tested top speeds up to 43.5 mph
- 60 V 20 Ah (1,200 Wh) battery, enabling a claimed 43.5-mile range.
- Advanced front and rear suspension plus 11″ tubeless pneumatic tires for smooth, stable rides across varied terrain.
- Mechanical dual disc brakes offering reliable stopping power, and an IPX4 water resistance rating
- Intuitive touchscreen LED display with three-gear mode customization
“The GT4 is a masterpiece of engineering, offering unbeatable speed, range, and comfort at an affordable price point,” remarked Teewing in its official blog.
Independent testing confirms that the GT4 offers:
- 0–15 mph in ~2.8 seconds, rivaling dual-motor models
- Exceptional hill-climbing and stability, outperforming many sub‑$1,000 competitors.
Targeted at commuters, thrill-seekers, and budget-conscious performance riders, the GT4 proves that advanced electric scooters need not carry premium prices.
Availability & Pricing:
The GT4 is now available worldwide via Teewing’s website and select authorized dealers, priced at $949 USD. Free shipping is offered to North America.
