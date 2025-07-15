Teewing introduces GT4: A 2,400W performance electric scooter under $1,000

The GT4 delivers 2,400 W peak power, 43 mph speed, 43 mile range, advanced suspension, and touchscreen display—all for under $1,000

Teewing, an innovator in high-performance electric scooters, proudly announces the launch of its new Teewing GT4, a single-motor powerhouse designed for riders demanding premium speed, range, and features—all under the $1,000 mark.

The GT4 redefines the value equation:

2,400 W Peak Power (1,500 W nominal) rear hub motor—making it one of the fastest single-motor scooters in its price class, with tested top speeds up to 43.5 mph

rear hub motor—making it one of the fastest single-motor scooters in its price class, with tested top speeds up to 60 V 20 Ah (1,200 Wh) battery , enabling a claimed 43.5-mile range.

, enabling a claimed range. Advanced front and rear suspension plus 11″ tubeless pneumatic tires for smooth, stable rides across varied terrain.

plus for smooth, stable rides across varied terrain. Mechanical dual disc brakes offering reliable stopping power, and an IPX4 water resistance rating

offering reliable stopping power, and an Intuitive touchscreen LED display with three-gear mode customization

“The GT4 is a masterpiece of engineering, offering unbeatable speed, range, and comfort at an affordable price point,” remarked Teewing in its official blog.

Independent testing confirms that the GT4 offers:

0–15 mph in ~2.8 seconds , rivaling dual-motor models

, rivaling dual-motor models Exceptional hill-climbing and stability, outperforming many sub‑$1,000 competitors.

Targeted at commuters, thrill-seekers, and budget-conscious performance riders, the GT4 proves that advanced electric scooters need not carry premium prices.

Availability & Pricing:

The GT4 is now available worldwide via Teewing’s website and select authorized dealers, priced at $949 USD. Free shipping is offered to North America.

SOURCE: Business Wire