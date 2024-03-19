Talent search: what is the ‘perfect match’ for new mobility?

Ask any automotive industry leader about the secret to success and the answer is sure to include a mention of “an exceptional team” or “great people.” Finding that talent, though, has become increasingly difficult as the automotive industry transitions from straightforward vehicle production to the broader field of mobility provision. Smart, connected, zero-emission transportation solutions require new skillsets, many of which overlap with other sectors.

“The automotive industry has been migrating towards the technology industry,” says Casey Sivier, Client Success Executive at automotive consulting and talent solutions firm Actalent. “Cars are becoming computers on wheels, so the talent needs to be much more high-tech. When it comes to product development, most of the demand from employers right now is around software, connected vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicle programming.”

This is where Actalent comes in. It specialises in finding individuals with the skills required by today’s automotive players.