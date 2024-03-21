‘Talent as a service’ is a catalyst for mobility innovation

Although semiconductor shortages in the automotive industry have now largely abated, what they revealed about production remains true: vehicles are more akin to computers on wheels than simple horseless carriages. By 2030, Deloitte estimates that chips will account for 45% of a new car’s total cost—up from 18% in 2020. But what are the broader implications of this trend on industry talent pipelines?

Gary Butters, Chief Executive at global software talent provider Mobica, tells Automotive World that the need for skilled professionals in software development, artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and data analytics is surging. However, with every automaker vying for a limited pool of talent, new sourcing methods will be required to complete innovative projects and stay competitive.