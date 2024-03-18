To become a software-defined industry, auto needs new talent

The automotive industry’s future is no longer shaped solely by mechanical engineering. Increasingly, analysts have found that digital technology trends—including generative artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and semiconductors—are becoming inextricably linked to passenger and commercial mobility. This change coincides with a cultural evolution in the way automakers do business.

“OEMs are shifting their focus from a product engineering mindset and ‘one-time sale’ to building customer relations and curating customer experiences ‘for life’,” says Anupam Singhal, President of Manufacturing at Tata Consultancy Services. Underpinning this is an emphasis on embedded vehicle software, with product development subsequently embracing software-driven agile methodologies. Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are expected to unlock more than US$650bn in global industry value by 2030, according to BCG.

However, “the skills needed to accelerate the adoption of technology and curate mobility experiences are markedly distinct from legacy product engineering methods,” Singhal tells Automotive World. So, how can that talent be secured?