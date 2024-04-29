Kia EV9 wins coveted Red Dot: ‘Best of the Best’ award

Kia EV9 named 'Best of the Best' in Cars and Motorcycles category at Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024

The Kia EV9 has been recognized with the prestigious ‘Best of the Best’ award at the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024 in the Cars and Motorcycles category. Success at the highest level of the global design competition acknowledges the contribution Kia as a brand, and the EV9 in particular, has made to setting exceptional standards of design innovation.

The Red Dot: ‘Best of the Best’ award, presented only to the most pioneering designs, further validates the success of the Kia design team in creating the EV9, the brand’s first flagship electric SUV.

“With the EV9, we created an EV with a bold and authentic SUV character that pushes the boundaries, not only of design, but also of usability, connectivity and environmental responsibility. Receiving the Red Dot: ‘Best of the Best’ design award is immensely gratifying, not just for the Kia design team, but also for all our global colleagues, and represents our continuous push to bring innovative and inspiring solutions,” said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design.

“The accolade is recognition of the inspiring power of Kia’s design philosophy, ‘Opposites United’, that has guided us at every stage of the EV9’s development. Reinforcing Kia’s strong design identity, ‘Opposites United’ continuously inspires us to create products that are relevant and meaningful, and positively impact our customers’ lives.”

The EV9 represents the essence of Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, presenting a harmonious combination of futuristic design, highly advanced technology, and sustainable values. Harnessing the creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to deliver a harmonious whole, ‘Opposites United’ provides Kia’s designers with a framework through which to fuse a unique combination of sleek, sculptural shapes and assured, assertive geometry, delivering a strikingly contemporary yet graceful aesthetic.

The exterior radiates confidence, clarity, and serenity through its upright stance, defined lines, and smooth surfaces. Signature features such as the Digital Tiger Face, Digital Pattern Lighting Grille, and vertical headlamps further accentuate the design and imbue the vehicle with a visionary and futuristic appeal.

The EV9 also represents Kia’s strategic commitment to becoming a leader in sustainable mobility. When it was launched in 2023, the flagship SUV was the first model to embrace the brand’s three-step Design Sustainability Strategy, initiated to gradually phase out the use of animal-sourced leather, apply ten ‘must-have’ sustainable items to all new Kia models, and commit to ongoing research into the development of natural and bio-based materials.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most highly sought-after seals of design quality. Each year, a jury of international experts examines the submissions for design quality and degree of innovation. This year, the jury acknowledged the creative influence of Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, highlighting the EV9’s successful exterior design, contemporary character, and strong classic lines.

The Red Dot Award ceremony will take place on June 24, 2024, in the Aalto Theatre in Essen, Germany. The presentation of the Red Dot Design: ‘Best of the Best’ will represent Kia’s 29th success at the globally acclaimed awards ceremony since 2009. This latest success follows the 2024 iF Design Awards, where the EV9 received a coveted ‘Gold’ award.

Since its launch in 2023, the Kia EV9’s design values and customer appeal have been critically acclaimed on numerous occasions. Earlier this year, the flagship SUV achieved double success at the World Car Awards 2024 as the overall winner (‘World Car of the Year’) and the best electric vehicle (‘World Electric Vehicle’). Other awards include: ‘Women’s World Car of the Year 2024,’ ‘German Luxury Car of the Year 2024,’ ‘Golden Steering Wheel 2023’ (Family Cars category), TopGear.com Awards ‘Family Car of the Year 2023’ as well as the titles ‘UK Car of the Year 2024’ and ‘North American Utility Vehicle of the Year 2024.’

SOURCE: Hyundai